In its 1979 anthem “Another Brick in the Wall,” legendary rock group Pink Floyd famously shouted “Hey, teachers, leave them kids alone!”
But Pink Floyd probably never met a teacher like Dewey Finn, the down-and-out rocker turned substitute teacher in “School of Rock.”
Based on the 2003 film written by Mike White and starring Jack Black, “School of Rock” (through Sunday at the Saenger Theatre) combines the talents of writer Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”), lyricist Glenn Slater (“Sister Act”) and superstar Broadway composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.
The show is a fun, lighthearted musical about a group of high-strung prep school kids who embrace the rebellious spirit of rock 'n' roll to shed the pressures of parents, teachers, and the pursuit of academic excellence — often at the expense of individual expression.
The show’s plot sticks closely to the film: After Dewey gets kicked out of his band, fired from his job, and threatened with eviction, he intercepts a phone call meant for his roommate. Posing as roommate Ned Schneebly, Dewey takes a job as a substitute teacher at the prestigious Horace Green School. Perpetually late, hungover, and annoyed, Dewey finally perks up when he hears his students practicing their classical instruments and realizes that he can teach them to rock out for the upcoming battle of the bands.
One downside of adapting a popular movie for the stage is the imprint of the original performances. For Merritt David Janes, this means re-creating a role originated by Jack Black, an exuberant comic actor known for his hyperactive physical performances and his playful way with words. Janes is a strong performer who manages some moments where he makes the character his own, but he’s often stuck doing his best Jack Black impersonation.
Likewise for Lexie Dorsett Sharp as the straight-laced Principal Rosalie Mullins, a role played on screen by the quirky Joan Cusack. Sharp’s stiff-backed performance provides a natural comic foil for Janes’ rock 'n' roll mania (particularly funny in a Stevie Nicks sing-along scene), though again it’s hard to shake the sense that you’re watching an actor impersonate her film double rather than really settling into the character.
Directed by Laurence Connor, “School of Rock” works best when the show makes room for the kids to shine. With a cast of over a dozen multitalented young performers, the musical gives added emphasis to the kids’ characters. It features 12 original songs, along with a few from the film, including showstopping numbers where the kids’ rock star antics take center stage.
While the score is largely absent the classic rock hits featured in the film, there are nods to familiar riffs from “Smoke on the Water,” “Take a Walk on the Wild Side” and others.
The energetic “School of Rock” band consists of Zack (Mystic Inscho) on electric guitar, Katie (Leann Parks) on bass, Lawrence (Theo Mitchell-Penner) on keyboards, and Freddy (Cameron Trueblood) on drums. The kids play live on stage, backed by a band in the orchestra pit led by John Rigby.
Throw in a pint-size overachieving stage manager (Sami Bray), a shy new girl who aspires to be lead singer (Grier Burke), and a fourth-grade class rounded out with backup singers, roadies and security, and “School of Rock” roars to life with numbers like “You’re in the Band,” “Stick It to the Man,” and “School of Rock,” bringing audiences to their feet for the big closing number.
Despite the worst fears of their teachers and parents, “School of Rock” proves — just as The Who proclaimed back in 1966 — that the kids are all right. Despite the formulaic feel-good narrative, even the most jaded of rockers will be moved by the cast of young performers in their plaid skirts and blazers, encouraged not just by the knockout performances but by the characters who discover their own self-worth on the road to rock stardom.
"School of Rock"
WHEN: through Sunday (Nov. 4)
WHERE: Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St.
TICKETS: Starting at $30
INFO: www.BroadwayInNewOrleans.com or (800) 982-2787