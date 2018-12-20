By calling upon 21st century technology, the Vieux Carré Commission Foundation has provided everyone, everywhere a way to peer into the past of New Orleans’ most historic neighborhood.

The Vieux Carré Virtual Library, now accessible at vieuxcarre.nola.gov, offers maps, images and documents pertaining to thousands of French Quarter sites. Previously, all information was stored in paper files that weren’t readily accessible.

“We are so pleased to have the opportunity to announce the completion of this phase of the project,” said Mary Hewes, executive director of the VCC Foundation. “We invite everyone to explore the new Vieux Carré Virtual Library.”

Project manager Brook Tesler of Tesler Consulting said that work began in 2015, when her company was tasked with scanning more than 44,000 images into the newly designed database.

To date, the scanned documents and images cover the period from 1965 to 2005, but work has already begun on scanning thousands of additional documents that date from 1936, when the VCC was founded, to 1965. The nonprofit group hopes to raise another $500,000 for the next phase, which will be followed by a “metatag” of each of the 2,000 addresses to make it possible to search for various attributes, such as significance and building type.

The VCVL has internal links to the Collins C. Diboll Digital Survey, undertaken by the Historic New Orleans Collection in the 1980s. For decades, the Diboll survey has been the go-to site for obtaining information about a property’s chain of title — the chronological list of who owned the property and when. Now it is complemented by the VCVL, which includes information on everything that is in the VCC files on an address.

“If it is in the Commission file, it is now — or will be — available online in the Virtual Library,” Tesler said. “Likewise, if it is not in the VCC files, you won’t find it there.” She added that the VCVL is not a scrapbook — it won’t include every shred of information pertaining to an address, such as contemporary photos or newspaper clippings (unless those are in the VCC files).

“The No. 1 goal of the library is to assist the VCC staff in their work by bringing all of the commission’s files together in one place and making them easy to be navigated,” Tesler said. “It should save the staff a lot of time and ensure that they have all the information available to them to be able to figure out how the commission has dealt with the property in the past.”

Academics, researchers and property owners also stand to gain from the new website. In the past they would have had to visit the VCC offices at City Hall during business hours to get the information they need. Now it is just a few clicks away.

Take the Ursuline Convent at 1116 Chartres St., for example. Built about 1750, it is widely recognized as the oldest building still standing in the Mississippi Valley.

Open the website and type the address (1116 Chartres St.) into the search box in the upper right corner of the page. Up pops a plot of the property showing six rectangles (buildings) in various sizes and colors.

The colors adhere to the VCC practice of color-coding properties according to their age, significance and condition. Purple, the color of the main building on the convent site, is the highest rating: “of national … importance.’’

On the left side of the page, there are images from various dates. Clicking on “More details” redirects to the Diboll survey website (hnoc.org/vcs/), where additional photos and chain of title are seen.

“We could never have done the project without the help we got from the IT department at City Hall. They built the platform and will permanently host the site,” Tesler said.

Ultimately, VCC staff will have the ability to input new data so that the site remains a “living” document.

“This really does represent a new era for the city and the French Quarter,” Hewes said.