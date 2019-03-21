It will be a most excellent summer in New Orleans — really, despite the heat — when Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves arrive in the city to reprise their iconic roles as William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan in "Bill & Ted Face the Music."
This third movie has been long awaited. The time-traveling duo was introduced to audiences in 1989 in "Bill & Ted's Most Excellent Adventure," followed by "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey" in 1991.
According to the i09 website, the new movie will be directed by Dean Parisot ("Galaxy Quest") from a script by franchise creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.
The website also revealed the plot: "Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends."
The movie is set for release Aug. 21, 2020, which according to the Chinese calendar is an auspicious day to travel. Coincidence?
No doubt it will be a bodacious summer in the city.
