New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has nixed plans for the Mystic Krewe of Nyx to host a summer parade.

The parade, which was proposed for July, would have fallen during hurricane season, which started June 1. Cantrell released a statement Monday evening saying that it would "places demands on our public safety resources in the middle of hurricane season."

“While I have the utmost respect for what Nyx has achieved as an all-women’s Carnival krewe, and I applaud them for their commitment to our children and our community —unfortunately I cannot support the addition of a summer parade,” Cantrell said an 81-word statement just after 10 p.m.

"It is not something our NOPD leadership is comfortable with," Cantrell continued. "Their request has been denied, and the event will not proceed.”

Nyx leadership announced plans for the parade in May. The 8-year-old, all-female krewe wanted to become the first major krewe in Carnival history to have two parades in a single year. The would have rolled on July 27.

Julia Lea, Nyx's founder and captain, previously said the parade would support tourism.

"We think it is a great way to bring additional revenue and tourism to the city during the summer," she said of the summer parade, adding that it's a "logical and fun bridge from one Mardi Gras season to the next."