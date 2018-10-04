Will Stoudt says he and his Rebuilding Together teams have seen it over and over again: A small issue like a missing window pane develops into a big problem from water intrusion. Or a small leak in a shower gets bigger and bigger until it causes the subfloor to rot out.
“That’s why we are teaming up with the Green Project and Lowe’s to start a tool 'lending library' and offer a new slate of workshops on how to perform common household repairs," said Stoudt, director of Rebuilding Together, a program of the Preservation Resource Center.
Housed at the Green Project at 2831 Marais St., the library will offer everything from simple hand tools to more complex equipment like chop saws, and there will be a “maker space” (workshop) where people can use tools to make cabinets or whatever they need.
Stoudt said the tool lending library will develop in phases.
“We’re starting with the maker space and smaller tools, and we’ll be announcing the library Saturday (Oct. 6) during a community fair we’re hosting at the Green Project. From that point, we plan workshops to help acquaint homeowners with how to use the tools to perform simple repairs, such as replacing a pane of glass in a window,” Stoudt said.
Participants in the fair include Nurse Family Partnership, Urgent Care, Healthy Blue, RUBARB bike shop, Girls Rock New Orleans, Greenlight, EnergySmart, ArtCycle and NOLA Time Bank.
Ultimately, there will be multiples of tools, so a small nonprofit needing 10 Skilsaws for a one-time project, for example, can borrow them from the library and won’t have to buy them.
Lowe’s kicked in $6,000 worth of tools for the library and the Green Project staff will maintain them. The Preservation Resource Center will teach the how-to workshops that will provide hands-on opportunities for using tools to compete a task.
“There were some terrific tool lending libraries that sprang up after Hurricane Katrina such as the ones that HandsOn and Beacon of Hope maintained,” Stoudt said. “In some ways, we are following in their footsteps. But in other ways, we’re carrying the concept into the future by complementing the tools with workshops on how to use them.”
Tool Library Unveiling & Community Resource Fair
3 p.m.. to 6 p.m., Saturday (Oct. 6)
Green Project, 2831 Marais Street
Free
(504) 581-7032, prcno.org