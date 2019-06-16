Katherine Isabel Balart
Miss Katherine Isabel Balart is a young woman on the run — and it will go to benefit St. Jude Hospital.
In the coming year, Katherine plans to train for the Memphis, Tennessee, St. Jude Half Marathon, which benefits the internationally known healthcare facility.
She is the daughter and stepdaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Luis Etienne Balart and the stepdaughter and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Andrew Hogan. Her mother is the former Louise Ferrier Andry Walshe.
At Sacred Heart, she was a member of the Shelby Work Club, environmental club and the pro-life club, and was on the mock trail team, plus the school's Society of Gardening and Beekeeping. She finished her senior year with high honors.
At LSU, she is a member of Delta Delta Delta and serves on the chapter retreat and bid day committees. She is also a dean's list honoree.
Katherine plans to attend law school and become a political consultant.
In previous Carnival seasons, she was a maid in Squires, Les Pierrettes and Apollo.