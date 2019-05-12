“Flowers for Halie” at Southern Rep is a world-premiere production, but it feels like a revival. Not a theatrical revival, but the church-going kind, one that celebrates the glory of God and his creations through powerful music and loving fellowship.
Local playwright and performer Troi Bechet wrote and stars in this tribute to Mahalia Jackson, the New Orleans-born gospel singer who rose to prominence in the late 1940s and emerged as a voice for the Civil Rights movement until her death in 1972.
Set in 1968, shortly after the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., the play-with-music takes place in the kitchen of Jackson’s modest home on the South Side of Chicago. Thea (Kathleen Moore, in a strong supporting role), a local college student, has come to interview the musical legend for a school project.
The show’s premise allows Bechet, as Jackson, to hold forth on a broad range of subjects as she looks back on her life, from the shotgun house in New Orleans that she shared with 13 people and two dogs, to the tragic loss of her dear friend and confidant Dr. King.
Directed by Richon May, Bechet fills the role with a natural ease. It’s easy to forget that it’s not Mahalia Jackson herself on stage, as she pads around the kitchen, fixing a plate of fried chicken and greens for her guest and showing her a gracious hospitality.
But it’s when she sings that Bechet really shines. Backed by a lively gospel trio (music director Za’hra Dabon with Arrie’L Dabon and KeShuna Jones-Lee), Bechet wows audiences with powerhouse renditions of Jackson’s iconic songs, including “Move on Up a Little Higher,” “Come On Children Let’s Sing” and “Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho.”
The interview-as-plot doesn’t allow for any major conflicts between characters or any dramatic resolutions, so at times the narrative unfolds with little momentum, but it does reveal behind-the-scenes insights — like butting heads with CBS over the direction of her radio show and the integration of her South Side neighborhood — that display her strength of character and her commitment to standing up against injustice. And a poignant ending proves how strong leaders can inspire younger generations to tackle the work still to be done after they’re gone.
“Flowers for Halie”
WHEN: May 8-26
WHERE: Southern Rep, 2541 Bayou Road
TICKETS: $35-40
INFO: SouthernRep.com or (504) 522-6545