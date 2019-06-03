Gene Williams knew that the birth of his first child was at hand — if it hadn’t happened already.

However, in the early hours of June 6, 1944, it’s doubtful that was at the forefront of his mind.

Williams, a 21-year-old lieutenant in the 82nd Airborne’s 508th regiment, was aboard a C-47 flying over the English Channel. He was the leader of a Pathfinder team, “the first of the first,” preparing to parachute into Normandy to light the way for the vanguard of the Allied invading force on D-Day 30 minutes behind.

The drop, like so many things in war, did not go as planned.

But Williams and half of the men of Chalk 18, as it was known, made it through the night.

Two days later, back in Mobile, Alabama, Mary Tyson Williams gave birth to twin boys, Gene Jr. and John Tyson, who would be called Jack. In those pre-ultrasound days, the young wife hadn't known she was carrying twins.

Gene Sr. never knew.

On June 20, he was killed, concussed by a German 88 shell during his unit’s attack on the village of Prétot, near the vital coast port of Cherbourg.

Within an hour of Williams’ death, regimental commander Col. Louis Mendez received a message from his radio operator, “Tell Gene Williams he’s a father. Twin sons born healthy on June 8.”

“When I heard that, I broke into tears,” Mendez told the Mobile Post-Register in a 1994 article.

He wasn’t alone. Even amid the carnage of war, the circumstances of Williams' death hit his unit hard, and the sorrow lingered.

“He was a tremendous combat leader,” Neal Beaver, another Pathfinder leader in the 508th, told the Post-Register. “His men just thought a lot of him and all of his fellow officers were just heartbroken.

“Certain ones get killed that tug at your heartstrings.”

Return to Prétot

Three-quarters of a century after his death, Williams is being remembered in another way.

On Tuesday the Williams twins, who will turn 75 on Saturday, and their families will be in Prétot for the unveiling of a plaque honoring their father in a park named for Col. Mendez, who, along with the rest of the 3rd Battalion, received Bronze Stars for their heroism in what turned into a 33-day campaign.

The idea originated several years ago when Jack, a retired Mobil Oil engineer who has lived in New Orleans since 1984, and Gene Jr. went to Normandy to map out where their father had fought, plus to visit the American cemetery in Sainte-Mère-Église, where Gene Williams Sr. was buried before his remains were moved to the family plot in West Frankfort, Illinois, in 1947.

“They had a hell of a battle in Prétot,” Jack Williams said. “Col. Mendez should have won the Medal of Honor.

“That’s when we thought about how nice it would be to do something for Lt. Gene Williams," he said. (The brothers refer to their father by his full name.) "The mayor handled going through the French lines of authority; we just took it from there.”

Jack Williams added that the plaque, which he designed, is a tribute not just to his father, but to a family military tradition that dates back to the War of 1812 and includes his grandfather, who lost an eye in France in World War I.

A family in service

The Williams twins themselves were both Green Berets who served in Vietnam at the same time in the late 1960s. Gene Williams Jr. continues to work with a foreign service group.

And Jack Williams' son, Lear Williams, named for Ed Lear, whom Mary Williams married in 1947, is a Naval Academy graduate and Marine fighter pilot who has been deployed to Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

It’s also a salute to Mary Williams, who died in 2007.

“Imagine being only 20 years old with twins and losing your young, handsome paratrooper husband like that,” Jack Williams said. “She was crushed.

“But she picked herself up, went back to college (the University of Alabama) after the war, and got the school to provide day care for the first time. She had a long, loving marriage to Ed Lear," later a dean of engineering at Alabama, who died in 2011.

"But she never got over Gene Williams, either.”

That included keeping a small room filled with pictures, letters and other mementos of their time together.

Jack Williams wears his father’s class ring from Columbia Military Academy in Nashville, and on Tuesday he'll also be wearing the watch Gene Williams had on when he was killed.

Love in a time of war

Gene Williams and Mary Tyson met in 1941 when she was a freshman and he was a sophomore at the University of Alabama. He would enlist in the Army early in 1942, volunteering for the paratroopers because, in Jack’s words, “Gene Williams was something of a daredevil. He wanted that challenge.”

Mary and Gene were married in December of that year. And although she was able to follow him as he went through training camps in Georgia, Florida and North Carolina, they never saw each other again after Christmas of 1943, by which time they knew she was pregnant.

Word of Gene Williams’ death took a month to get to his wife, although she said she had premonition that something was wrong.

“It’s a great love story,” Jack Williams said

“My mother was a free spirit, sort of a hippie before there were hippies.

“She told me that one thing that attracted her to Gene Williams was that he had a Harley-Davidson.

'Eternally young'

The cover of a Special Forces Association magazine features an article by Jack Williams on the history of the Pathfinders. Pictured are six Pathfinder officers, including Gene Williams — four of whom were killed in Normandy and a fifth killed in January 1945.

“They were tough guys who had grown up in the Depression,” Jack Williams said. “They knew the risks, but I don’t think any of them ever considered themselves on suicide missions.”

The Pathfinders had their sentimental side as well.

Jack Williams did not make contact with his father’s comrades until 1992. When he told them who he was, many were overcome by emotion, recalling Gene Williams and others whose lives were cut so short.

“He was a father who died eternally young,” said Francis Lamoureaux in the 1994 newspaper article. He fought alongside Gene Williams and died in 2015.

“Think what that would be like — to be eternally young.”

That sentiment is reflected on the inscription on the plaque, written by Jack Williams: “A patriot answers when duty calls. A hero is forever young.”

