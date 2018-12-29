The Harlequins held their 94th annual ball at the New Orleans Theater of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Friday.
Prior to the start of the ball, the queen of the 2017 ball, Miss Caroline McDaniel Hughs, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Denson Hughs III, was escorted into the ballroom and seated. The band played “The Star-Spangled Banner,” after which the captain and his lieutenants entered and greeted the assembled guests. A brief tableau was then presented.
The captain’s whistle was heard, and the main curtain was opened to reveal the royal throne, from which the king greeted his guests and received the maids.
Following the presentation of the maids to his majesty, trumpets sounded and the royal coronation march was heard. The queen of the ball, Miss Helen Denechaud Charbonnet, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Taylor Charbonnet, entered the ballroom escorted by Mr. Bret Alden Clesi. The captain met the queen and escorted her to the king, who welcomed her and escorted her to the royal throne from which the monarchs greeted their assembled guests.
Once the monarchs were seated on the throne, several debutantes of the season were presented by the matron, Mrs. William Alexander Vickery. The presentation was followed by a grand march of the 2018 court.
Maids in the court were Misses Isabel Emay Baird, niece of Mr. and Mrs. John Glenna Bryson Boyd; Katherine Grace Bickford, daughter of Mr. Kenneth Wayne Bickford and Mrs. Magdalen Blessey Bickford; Renée Elizabeth Breaux, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Gerard Breaux; Grace Halle Briede, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Otto Francis Briede; Mary Bouligny Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Baldwin Brown; Grace Mehurin Challenger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Michael Challenger; Faith Mary Margaret Coffman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Daniel Coffman; Katherine Elizabeth Page Curtis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Edward Curtis; Mittie Grace Doyle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Joseph Doyle; Mary Kathryn Shelton Fitzpatrick, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Christopher Fitzpatrick; Catherine Montgomery Glorioso, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Monty Anthony Glorioso; and Carol Frances Guidry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Collin Guidry Sr.
Also serving as maids in the court were Misses Anne Stirling Kennedy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Gugert Kennedy; Ann Marcelle Lafranca, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Wilfrid Lafranca; Isabel Susan Lane, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Merritt Lane III; Martha Grace Benedict Lapeyre, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Buckley Lapeyre; Vivienne Claire Lapeyre, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Buckley Lapeyre; Caroline Loftin Martin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hamilton Loftin Martin; Mary Claire Ledet McCoy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wimberly Dillard McCoy; Margaret Louise Craft Patin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Clifton Patin III; Katherine Quealy Schaumberg, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Seth Holden Schaumberg; Camille Claiborne Shall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David LaPlace Shall; Sadie Elizabeth Taylor, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Jame Taylor; Susan Caroline Toso, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brien James Toso; and Katherine Grace Walshe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Quirk Walshe Jr.
Pages were Masters George Wogan Bernard III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard II; Olivier Clément Dabezies Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Dabezies; Michael Joseph Major Jr., son of Dr. and Mrs Major; and Kermit Louis Roux IV, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roux III.
Debutantes presented were Misses Sydney Freeman Bickford, daughter of Mr. Kenneth Wayne Bickford and Mrs. Magdalen Blessey Bickford; Caroline Louise Chunn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Keith Chunn; Isabel Catherine Gibson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Michael Gibson; Katherine Randolph Jacobs, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Robert Henri Jacobs and former queen of The Harlequins; Amelie Elizabeth Lagarde, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Kepper Lagarde; Madeleine DeHaven Landry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Scott Landry; and Jessica Carter Schaumberg, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Seth Holden Schaumberg.
Children in the tableau were Miss Madison Anne Able, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Ryan Able; Masters Andrew Leclere and Robert David Amoss, sons of Mr. and Mrs. David Meger Amoss; Master William Bush Benton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bush Gresham Benton; Master Charles Edmonson Bewley, son of Mr. Lonnie Luis Bewley and Mrs. Yancey Carolyn Jones; Master Collins Perez Dabezies, son of Mr. and Mrs. Olivier Clément Dabezies; Master Michael Paul Dawson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Michael Dawson; Miss Olivia Frances Eichin, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Blackshear Hamilton Chaffe III; Master John Murdock Highsmith, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Michael Highsmith; Master John Littleton LeBlanc, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Reynolds LeBlanc; Master Douglas Michael Lemaire, son of Mr. and Mrs. Justin Paul Lemaire; Miss Mary Margaret Mackenroth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Irwin Mackenroth; Miss Amy Elizabeth Mackenroth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Irwin Mackenroth Jr; Miss Madeleine Elizabeth McNabb, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Michael McNabb; Master Charles David Melancon, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Olivier Melancon; Miss Ellen Parker Mueller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George August Mueller III; Master Graham Mears Ralston Jr., grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Gunther Richard Michaelis; Master James Marshall Robert, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Hanckes Robert; Miss Leah Marguerite Swanson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Erik Swanson; and Master Royce Dean Yount III, son of Dr. and Mrs. Yount Jr.
The general chairman of the ball was Mr. Brett Alden Clesi, assisted by vice-chairmen Messrs. Alan Guy Brackett, Dr. William David Sumrall III, St. Denis Julien Villere III and Michael Quirk Walshe Jr.