Les Pierrettes dedicated the organization’s annual ball Saturday to Pierrot, the French master of pantomime, at the New Orleans Convention Center. The ball had as its theme “Les Pierrettes Goes Under the Big Top.”
Promptly at 8 p.m., Jimmy Maxwell and his orchestra began to play. A whistle blew, heralding the appearance of this year’s captain, Miss Elizabeth Brent Montgomery, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Bullard Montgomery IV. The captain wore a ringmaster-style costume of pink moire accented with black, gold and hot pink sequin trims over a short circle skirt of black and white harlequin print satin with an embellished top hat and riding crop. Finishing her look were black fishnet hose and black boots cuffed in hot pink moire.
In keeping with the theme, the lieutenants wore black sequin tailcoats with white lace jabots embellished with gold trim and pink jewel buttons, frilly pink pettipants, black fishnet hose, black shoes and mini top hats.
With the help of her lieutenants, the captain led a group of 19 dancers down the stairs onto the dance floor to the tune of "Send in the Clowns." Dressed in white ruffled blouses with black trim and pompom “buttons,” black culottes with pink buttons, pink and black leggings, black hightop shoes with bright pink laces, white gloves and white mini hats with pompom trim, the dancers wowed the crowd dancing with canes and bringing the "Greatest Showman" alive while performing "Greatest Show" and "This is Me," ending with a sneak peak of "Circus" by Britney Spears.
After the dance, the lieutenants positioned themselves at the foot of a gold and silver throne where their monarch, Miss Emily Baldwin Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Noel Johnson Jr., and her royal entourage held court. The reigning monarch wore a sleeveless floor-length gown of white silk shantung with a full A-line skirt. The top had an overlay of white-flowered guipure lace, accented with rhinestone margaritas. The skirt was embellished with two rows of rhinestone banding, rhinestone flowers and crystal margaritas along the hem. The traditional Les Pierrettes mantle of pale pink and white satin with a glittering crown and scepter completed the regal ensemble.
Maids to her majesty were Misses Evelyn Blain Argote, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Randolph Argote; Sophie Wilson Brewer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Craig Wren Brewer; Caroline Whittington Casey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Alcade Casey Jr.; Adair Guion Cook, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lynton Guy Cook III; Frances Villere Currence, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Morrison Currence; Hailey Merida Dondis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joel Abraham Dondis; Mary Katherine Flournoy, daughter of Mr. Charles Rogers Flournoy and stepdaughter and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew G. Twyman; Kathleen Pierce Gibbons, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Cartan Loker Gibbons Jr.; Molly Gahagan Heurtin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Allen Heurtin Jr.; and Ellie Elesha Kelleher, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Clark Kelleher.
Also serving in the court were Misses Molly O’Neill Moore, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Earl Moore; Elizabeth Downing Petagna, daughter of Mr. Stephen Price Petagna and Ms. Elinor Spicer Bright; Eliza Atlantic Powers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bradford Morgan Powers; Margot Marie Roussel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Hayward Roussel Jr.; Catherine Adair Rufty, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Jackson Rufty III; Marguerite Conery Schmidt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Justin Burton Schmidt; Olivia Angelle Sperling, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Elliott Sperling; Mathilde Frances deVerges Tubbs, daughter of Mr. Michael Flowers Tubbs and Ms. Leah Smith Tubbs; Charlotte Conway Williams, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Claude Somers Williams IV; and Helen Elizabeth Wisdom, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Bell Wisdom.
The queen’s consort was Mr. Todd Porter Andrews, son of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Michael Andrews.
The dukes were Messrs. William Reese Andrews, son of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Michael Andrews; Jackson Luis Bewley, son and stepson of Mr. and Mrs. William James Kearney IV and son of Mr. Lonnie Luis Bewley; Grant David Browne, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Lyman Browne; James Wilbourn Downing, son of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Southall Downing; Timothy Semmes Favrot Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Favrot; Clifford Pipes Fitz-Hugh, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clark Pipes Fitz-Hugh; John McIlhenny Dinkins, son of Mr. John Hyatt Dinkins and Ms. Rosemary Goodwyn McIlhenny; Cole Emmett Herrington, son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew David Herrington; and Taylor Barclay Herrington, son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew David Herrington.
Also serving as dukers were John Middleton Polk and William Daniel Huger, sons of Mr. James Middleton Huger and Ms. Stephanie Goliwas Huger; Reagan Alexandre Lapeyre, son of Mr. and Dr. Etienne Cassard Lapeyre; William Martin Picou, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Louis Picou; Jonathan McRae Schrantz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Ladd Schrantz; Nicholas Theodore Provosty, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Pratt Provosty; Thomas Hughes Saer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hayes Saer; Richard Lawrence Simmons III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Simmons Jr.; Michael Quirk Walshe III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walshe Jr.; and Adam Duke Wirth, son of Mr. and Mrs. Adam Roy Wirth.
Serving as the queen’s pages were Misses Elizabeth Mitchell Charbonnet, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hunter Numa Charbonnet; Kathryn Simmons Dupuy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Arnold Dupuy; Amelia de Luze Edrington, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Kirk Edrington; Scarlett Elizabeth Stone, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sanders Stone; Charlotte Vivienne Williamson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Bland Williamson; and Lesley Blythe Williamson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Bland Williamson.
In keeping with tradition, the pages presented white orchids to the mothers of the queen and captain. The pages also presented bouquets of pink sweetheart roses to Miss Katherine Mills Ellis, the 2017 queen, and to Miss Constance Gresham Brooke Overby, the 2017 captain.
The maids wore dresses of individual design fashioned along "jeune fille" lines and carried bouquets of white roses. The pages wore wreaths of pink and white flowers with pink ribbons to match their tea-length dresses of white satin accented with pink satin jester collars and waistbands.
The queen’s supper immediately followed the ball in La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom of the convention center. Guests entered the ballroom through a large balloon arch and felt immediately transported into a circus tent.