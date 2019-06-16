Rebecca Emerson French
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Fenner French
• Graduated from Isidore Newman School
• Attending The University of the South
For Miss Rebecca Emerson French, international trade has an appeal, particularly with a Spanish flair, as she embarks on a summer session studying the language in Cartagena, Colombia.
The south of the border experience should serve her well in her quest to incorporate her Spanish major and business minor to work in Central and South American trade.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Fenner French. Her mother is the former Elizabeth Shane Emerson.
While attending Newman, she was president of the student government and the high school choir, and editor of the NaviGATOR newspaper. She was also in the Young Republicans Club and in theater. Chosen peer leader her senior year, she also received the citizenship, newspaper, choir and headmaster awards.
At the Sewanee, Tennessee, university, Rebecca is the head of finance for the a cappella group Cambiata and the Kappa Delta rush chair, and has been named to the dean's list for academic excellence and the Order of the Gown. She also serves as director of marketing for Spoon, the Sewanee food blog.
The area around the Tennessee university holds her idea of a perfect day: "a sunny day in the forest at Sewanee, overlooking trails and cascading waterfalls."
She has worked as a tennis coach and in retail and the food industry.
During her sub-deb tenure, she reigned as queen of the Squires Ball.