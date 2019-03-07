Home to one of the most important collections of self-taught, outsider and visionary art, the Ogden Museum of Southern Art will open “Vernacular Voices,” tonight (March 7) during Ogden After Hours featuring KatieCat and Cain. It is also a good time to see the sprawling “New Southern Photography” show before it closes Sunday.

“‘Vernacular Voices’ is not only the largest exhibition of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art's self-taught, outsider and visionary collections, it is a celebration of the intuitive and inspired work of the South's most original voices in visual art,” said curator of the collection, Bradley Sumrall.

Artists included are Minnie Evans, Clementine Hunter, Zelle Manning, Sister Gertrude Morgan, Welmon Sharlhorne and Herbert Singleton, among others.

Self-taught, outsider and visionary art encompasses men and women who are not trained as artists and take their inspiration from themselves, the world around them and God, often working with non-traditional materials and outside traditional norms.

“The art from ‘Vernacular Voices’ is drawn from life itself – intuitive, honest and tied to the culture in which it was created,” said Sumrall. This exhibition will be on view through July 14, 2019. The official opening reception will take place Thursday, March 14, during Ogden After Hours featuring Kit Carson.

The acclaimed exhibition, “New Southern Photography,” has had a successful five months on view at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art.

“’New Southern Photography’ provides a stage in which a comprehensive overview of the innovative work being made in and about the region can be experienced firsthand in a singular place,” said the museum’s curator of photography, Richard McCabe.

“'New Southern Photography' strives to portray ‘the reality on the ground’ in the modern globally connected South.”

The exhibition showcases work from the past 10 years of 25 emerging, mid-career and established photographers such as Aaron Hardin, Alex Grabiec, Christa Blackwood, Jared Soares, John Chiara, Louviere + Vanessa, Nancy Newberry, RaMell Ross, Scott Dalton, Tommy Kha, and Susan Worsham.

"The Sentinels" by Nancy Newberry "The Sentinels" (2017), archival pigment print, by Nancy Newberry, part of "New Southern Photography" exhibition at the Ogden Museum of Art, O…

Among the publications and media outlets that praised the exhibition is the New York Times: “‘New Southern Photography,’ an exhibit Mr. McCabe organized at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans, challenges the outdated assumption that the South is disconnected and isolated. Many people have tried to create a new visual language for the South, only to fail because they’d presumed there was a singular, representational way to do that. Mr. McCabe, who is the museum’s curator of photography, didn’t make the same mistake,” wrote Melissa Smith.

“The South is changing fast, photographic technology is constantly evolving, and so are the stories Southerners are telling through photography,” said McCabe.

Book/catalogue for "New Southern Photography" Book/catalogue for "New Southern Photography," curated by Richard McCabe at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, Oct, 6, 2018 to March 10, 2019.

A book, “New Southern Photography: Images of the Twenty-First Century South,” which accompanies the exhibition, was published by the museum and University of New Orleans Press.

Ogden Museum of Southern Art, 925 Camp St.; ogdenmuseum.org

"Vernacular Voices": March 7 through July 14, 2019

"New Southern Photography": On view through March 10.

Ogden After Hours: Thurs. March 7, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.: KatieCat and Cain. Sophisticated vocal harmonies and unique interpretations of many styles of music, including jazz, blues, bossa nova, international favorites and vintage popular music.

Ogden After Hours is free to museum members and children under 5; $13.50 for adults; $11 for seniors, teachers, students and military; $6.75 for children ages 5 to 17 and UNO students with id.