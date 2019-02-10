The Krewe of Iris presented its annual Carnival ball on Feb. 9 in the Grand Ballroom of the New Orleans Hilton Riverside Hotel. The theme of this year’s bal masque was “Iris Through the Eyes of a Child.”
Named for the Greek goddess of the rainbow, the krewe was organized in 1917, making it the oldest continuing ladies’ Carnival organization in the area.
Reigning as queen of Iris was Kristin Webb Roch and reigning as king was her son, Harrison Charles Roch, marking the first time an Iris monarch shared the throne with her son.
The queen’s dress was embellished with Austrian crystal rhinestones and accents. She wore a traditional Medici collar with a modern addition of swirls and a sweeping design of white ostrich plumes that framed the piece. The crystal and rhinestone crown was handset and custom.
The king’s attire of a traditional tunic with silver puffed sleeves complemented that of the queen. He wore a matching collar as well as his own custom crown accentuated by Austrian crystal rhinestones.
Pages to their majesties were Misses Audrey Grace Isham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Asa Isham; Cecily Elisabeth Kupar, daughter of Mr. an Mrs. Kenneth Kupar; Masters Quintin Thomas Moore, son of Mr. and Mrs. Craig Anthony Moore; and Alexander Phillip Williams, son of Mr. and Mrs. James L. Williams.
The royal attendant was Master Logan Thomas Roch, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Roch.
Maids and dukes of the royal court were Ms. Karen Cook Boor and Mr. Steven Anthony Boor, who represented “Looney Tunes.” Their costumes were surrounded by red plumes, depicting several Warner Brothers animated characters, while her train featured Porky Pig and the end title credit “That’s all, folks!.” As Bugs Bunny, the duke's matched with the same logo.
Also on the court were Ms. Tracy Weyers Wilson and Mr. Jackson Leon Wilson III as the Candy Land Lollipop Princess and Candy Cane with Muffin Man in velvet surrounded by ostrich plumes of purple.
Ms. Brittany Kerr McGarvey and Mr. Francis Scott McGarvey made an entrance as a super hero and Superman, respectively, in orange velvet with red and royal blue accents. Captain America and Spiderman were appliquéd on her dress, while his cape contained a large Superman logo.
Ms. Cheryl Heard Baker and Mr. David Cort Baker were the Mardi Gras maid and duke with traditional colors of purple, green and gold. Their costumes were adorned with headpieces in the shape of a fleur-de-lis. Her collar displayed the twin masks of comedy and tragedy while his cape bore a large crown with purple and green stones.
Ms. Candace Schwab Steltz and Mr. Matthew Grass represented Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland.” With Alice as her headpiece, her collar featured the Cheshire Cat and the White Rabbit surrounded by flowers framed in hot pink ostrich plumes. Mr. Grass was the Mad Hatter.
Ms. Lelia Dodson Polly and Mr. Ronald Glen Polly Jr. referenced Greek mythology as she represented the goddess Iris, appearing in black velvet and purple accents and ostrich plumes. Black bugle beads and purple spotlight sequins were on Ms. Polly’s collar. As her duke, Mr. Polly represented Zeus, marked by a headpiece of silver lightning bolts accented by black plumes.
Junior maids of the court were Misses Caroline Chios and Grace McKendre Carmody, daughters of Dr. and Mrs. Ian Carmody; Caroline Ella Gorin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Gorin; Riley Adair Hamilton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Art Hamilton; Veda Odell Himel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Barry Himel Jr.; Isabella Klar, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Klar; Sophia Reininger, daughter of Mr. Eric Reininger and Ms. Trista Wallace; Kennedy Marie Sarrazin, daughter of Mr. Arthur Anthony Sarrazin Jr. and Ms. Darlene Hills-Charlot.
Ladies-in-waiting were Misses Ava Townsend Gorin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Gorin; Calla Lynden Graves, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Garret Graves; Kate McGarvey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott McGarvey; Caroline Denise Prattini, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Prattini; Ansley Madeleine Schmidt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert R. Schmidt III; Tatum Frances Sendaj, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Sendaj; Kaelynn Marie Steltz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin M. Steltz; and Kandence Analee Walker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Grover Lee Walker IV.
The captain reflected the playfulness and fun of the theme. Bright colors and vintage graphic shapes featured prominently in the design of his ensemble.
The officers’ costumes featured a variety of reflective silver designs, highlighted by a pink in individual style, with small back pieces, mantles and drapes.
Following the ball, a supper dance was held in the Grand Ballroom.