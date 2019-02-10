On a recent night in Mandeville, the Original Krewe of Orpheus celebrated their annual coronation ball at the Fleur de Lis Event Center.
Reigning as queen of the ball was Cathy Shultz.
Reigning as King Orpheus XXIX was Jim J. McIntyre.
Grand marshals were Bobby Hebert and Christian Garrett.
The royal maids of her majesty’s court were Samantha Shultz, Sydney Shultz, Anna McIntyre and Cora McIntyre.
The pages of the court were Aiden McIntyre, Grant Dodson and Conner Dodson.
The royal court was dressed to match the theme of the Orpheus parade “Orpheus Lights up the Night” as they were presented.