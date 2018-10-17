The New Orleans Advocate needs information for 2019 Carnival season balls scheduled for inclusion in the newspaper. Carnival season runs through Mardi Gras, March 5, 2019.
The New Orleans Advocate will run the "day after" story about the ball with color photographs of the queen and court. The information should be received no later than two weeks in advance of the ball.
Please take a moment to drop us a line with the name of the krewe, the date and location of the ball, and the best contact and cell phone for information on the organization.
For questions or additional information, contact Victor Andrews at neworleanscarnival@theadvocate.com or (504) 262-9525.