Thyme Marie Turner
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Blaine Joseph Turner Sr., of Raymond, Mississippi
• Attending St. Joseph Catholic High School
A passion for helping others is the driving force behind Miss Thyme Marie Turner's goal of becoming a neonatal nurse.
To that end, she hopes to complete her senior year at St. Joseph Catholic High School in Madison, Mississippi, and be accepted to a Historically Black College or University to pursue her degree.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Blaine Joseph Turner Sr. Her mother is the former Marlene Sharret.
At St. Joseph, she was drum major for the band, president of the junior class, a member of the track team and a retreat team leader. She is in the National Honor Society and is a charter member of the Band Honor Society.
Thyme will be presented as a debutante of the season at the annual Carnival ball of the Original Illinois Club in 2020.