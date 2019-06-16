Eastan Lee Thomas
• Daughter of Mr. Warner L. Thomas and Ms. Linda Margaret Bacon.
• Graduated from the Louise S. McGehee School
• Attending University of Miami
A perfect day for Miss Eastan Lee Thomas involves the beach, friends and enjoying the Miami sun, with a sunset thrown in for good measure.
It's the sort of thing this University of Miami student can make happen, in between her studies for a career in child psychiatry, a challenge she seems more than capable of handling.
At McGehee, Eastan was on the volleyball team, a member of the Beta Club, editor of the school literary magazine and a member of the student council. She was also involved with chemistry mentorship. She received the Jassen Chemistry Award, Henrietta Perry Physics Award, French achievement awards and was the regional literary rally competitor in French.
At the Coral Gables, Florida, university, she is involved with Habitat For Humanity, Active Minds mental health awareness club, Climate Change Reality Project, the Health Studies Student and American Medical Student associations, as well as Beta Beta Beta biological honors society.