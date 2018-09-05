A couple of hours before this weekend's Downriver Festival begins in the French Quarter, Nathan Lott, the director of the Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans, will lead an interactive walking tour along the Mississippi River waterfront.
During the tour, which starts at 9 a.m. at the New Orleans Jazz Museum gates on Esplanade Avenue, participants will meet some of the landscape architects and urban designers helping to reimagine the area between Crescent and Woldenberg parks, and learn more about plans to transform former wharves into public space.
“We'll talk about the role of the river, in terms of the creation of the city, and how the geography and geology of our region has been shaped by the river," said Lott.
The Water Collaborative is a nonprofit whose mission is to promote the wise stewardship of water resources — particularly, the ability to manage stormwater with green infrastructure.
The tour begins in Crescent Park, which is part of the French Market District. The 1.4-mile, 20-acre linear park provides a panoramic view of the city and features bike paths, a dog run and pavilions.
As the tour moves upriver and through the French Market, Lott will highlight the commercial history of the riverfront in the French Market area — how oceangoing vessels docked alongside oyster boats, and how flat boats sailing from the central portion of the United States delivered goods to the bustling market.
But the most timely tour stop examines the plans for the riverfront area between Crescent Park and Woldenberg Park — the vast green space adjacent to the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, and the site of festivals happening throughout the year.
The old industrial wharf sheds that currently block pedestrians from the river, off Governor Nicholls Street and Esplanade Avenue, will make way for a public park.
“When it becomes a park, you'll have sort of a green ribbon that goes all the way from the Bywater up to the CBD,” explained Lott.
The Water Collaborative is not directly responsible for the redevelopment of the Esplanade Avenue and Governor Nicholls Wharves. Those are now city-owned properties, and the city has entered into an arrangement with the Audubon Nature Institute to manage them, the same way the institute manages Audubon Park and Woldenberg Park.
Although the organization does not have an estimated finish date or preliminary or final plans for the space, it has ruled out the possibility of converting it into a concert venue.
Officials will seek ideas from the public through community input sessions and host a website containing updates. Overall, the goal is to devise a plan that satisfies both local residents and Audubon’s obligation to maintain and secure the park.
“They may have some revenue-generating activities out there to help pay for it. ... there could be some outdoor cafes,” Lott speculates. “You can ... let your imagination kind of run wild.”
During the tour, a speaker from Eskew, Dumez + Ripple, the firm retained by Audubon to assist with planning, will discuss the project. KC Guidry, from the Audubon Commission, has also been invited to participate.
The walking tour ends in Jackson Square, where the Kinfolk Brass Band will lead a second-line to the Old U.S. Mint and kick off the Downriver Festival.
“People should leave the tour with a sense of all of the change that's happened on that stretch of riverfront, and an appreciation for how historic that stretch of riverfront is,” says Lott. “They should also have a sense of what change has yet to come and how they can contribute to it.”
***********
Downriver Festival Walking Tour
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8
Where: The New Orleans Jazz Museum gates on Esplanade Avenue, behind the Old U.S. Mint (400 Esplanade Ave.)
Admission: Free