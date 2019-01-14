The 15th episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.

The podcast is sponsored by Gardner Realtors.

In the 15th episode: Criminal justice reporter Matt Sledge helps unpack a busy week at the New Orleans Police Department, in which Superintendent Michael Harrison announced he was leaving to be the top cop in Baltimore and Mayor LaToya Cantrell quickly named his replacement, Cmdr. Shaun Ferguson. New Orleans City Councilman Joe Giarrusso, who represents District A and also chairs the council's Public Works Committee, weighs in on the Sewerage & Water Board's plans to seek more revenue to help pay for a ground-up reconstruction of the city's water, sewer and drainage infrastructure. And Advocate music writer Keith Spera offers a peek at the history of "Choppa Style," a 2003 bounce classic by an obscure West Bank rapper that has improbably become the 2018 Saints' anthem as they march toward the Super Bowl. Hosted by Gordon Russell.

Subscribe to The Advocate's podcasts here via iTunes and have each new episode delivered straight to your device. The podcast is also now available in Google Play, TuneIn, Stitcher and Spotify.

You can also listen using the audio player below. Can't see audio player below? Click here.