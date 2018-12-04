Wearing an elegant, 1920s-style outfit, Barbara Bergeron waltzed hand in hand with her husband, Larry, a dapper man in leather suspenders and a vintage hat. They twirled across the Little Gem Saloon alongside swing dancers, to the rhythms of live big band music. When the ballad came to an end, the smiling couple — slightly breathless — sipped drinks at their small dinner table.
They were among dozens enjoying the new Calico Club Cabaret series that takes place on select Friday nights in the Little Gem Saloon’s Ramp Room. The three-hour show, produced by Wanderlust Productions, begins with a swing dance lesson, followed by a floor show with performances and music by Bryan Barberot and the Pat Barberot Orchestra, along with a few variety acts.
“They must be professional dancers,” said Barbara Bergeron, recalling the swing dance instructors who kicked off the event. “The caliber of dance they were doing out there on the dance floor was almost like a 'Dancing With the Stars' type thing. They were amazing, and very graceful on the dance floor.”
During the show, guests can dine on crabcakes, shrimp and grits, and other Creole classics prepared by the Little Gem Saloon’s kitchen crew.
“This is a traditional 1940s-style cabaret show with a big band orchestra and several variety acts,” said Jane Albright, the CEO of Wanderlust Productions, and co-director of the show. “The evening is constantly filled with entertainment. There's not a single dull moment.”
The next Calico Club Cabaret — the Christmas show — happens Friday and features a new set of variety acts.
“Every show is different; we never have the same show happen twice,” said Albright, explaining how they’ve already showcased opera singers, magicians and tango dancers. A puppeteer and a piano player performed at the most recent event.
During tomorrow night’s cabaret, the 14-piece orchestra will perform holiday tunes, along with their vibrant big band music that’s now attracting younger generations.
Back in the groove
Bryan’s father Pat, who passed away in 2007, started the orchestra in the late 1930s with a group of friends. They performed in swanky clubs and — for decades — inside the Jefferson Orleans North on Edenborn Avenue in Metairie. They still make appearances at this venue, but their aging audience has dwindled.
Paul Bello, a principal of Wanderlust Productions and a co-director of the Calico Club Cabaret, booked the orchestra for Albright’s birthday and later approached Barberot with the idea of launching a weekly show inside the Little Gem Saloon.
“We've been there ever since, and it's taking off beyond my wildest dreams,” said Bryan Barberot, adding that performing for a younger crowd has been a positive experience.
“We can feed off the enthusiasm and the energy of the crowd,” he said. “We can really do what this band was created to do, and that's play the tempos that should be played.”
People have discovered the Calico Club Cabaret through Facebook and word of mouth, and through the “swing” and “artistic communities” in New Orleans, said Albright.
“You can go around and you can (swing) dance to the traditional jazz bands, but it's not the same as dancing to a swing orchestra,” she added.
Although Wanderlust Productions hired performers for the first show several weeks ago, performers — and sometimes their talent agents — are calling the company, requesting a slot in the show.
“We're trying to put the New Orleans artistic community at work, which is going to be very easy to do,” said Albright.
Although the Calico Club Cabaret will take a break for the holidays, the series will resume on Friday, Jan. 11. The organizers are also hoping to “expand the show to different venues” and even private events.
Admission to the Calico Club Cabaret is $20 in advance and $25 at the door, for standing room only. Reserved seating is $45, and VIP seating is $125 for a two-top table, and $250 for a four-top table. VIP tickets include Champagne and appetizers, along with a VIP-only swing dance lesson before the show. All patrons are offered a free swing dance lesson, following the private VIP one.
“There's really nothing that has been going on like this in New Orleans for years,” said Bello, recalling how posh venues, like Bali Ha'i at Pontchartrain Beach, closed as people’s taste in music and entertainment changed.
“Now, there's a renewed interest in it,” Bello continued. “We're the only room operating like this in New Orleans, and people are responding. They're getting dressed up; they're having fancy cocktails; and they're grabbing their honeys and they're dancing. It's just beautiful to see.”
******************************
What: Calico Club Cabaret
When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.; next series begins in mid-January
Where: Little Gem Saloon (445 S. Rampart St.)
Visit facebook.com/calicoclubcabaret for admission prices and information on featured performers.