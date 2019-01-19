When Clarence “TuTu” Young died this month, New Orleans rap icon Mia X was heartbroken. She mourned the loss of her beloved 70-year-old uncle.
He was an encyclopedia of all things New Orleans, a passionate foodie who loved to give his opinion about lump crabmeat or finely shaved roast beef, and a career florist who had planted her mother’s garden with exotic plants unseen in other parts of the 7th Ward.
But she also mourned his early death for a special reason: because he wouldn’t be able to see the Saints finish this incredible season.
After all, he was the biggest Saints fan she knew. “He was a diehard,” said Mia X, 49, whose given name is Mia Young.
He felt a special tie to the success of this year’s team, because he’d known franchise owner Gayle Benson from the days before she was Mrs. Benson, when she was working as an interior designer and he was a florist at Greenleaf Wholesale Florist on Tchoupitoulas Street.
For her uncle’s funeral this Sunday morning, Mia dressed him in a black suit with a Saints fleur-de-lis necktie that reads “Who Dat!”
But she also wanted her own outfit to reflect her uncle’s Saints spirit. And she knew exactly where to turn: to her mother-in-law, Theresa Elloie.
Elloie, 62, is well known across town for making detailed pins and corsages for occasions ranging from social aid and pleasure club parades and birthday parties to weddings and elegant banquets.
But over the past few months, Elloie became swamped with Saints-themed orders.
She has now developed His and Hers templates for Saints-party corsages, which she personalizes for each order. She also makes a corsage for church ushers, complete with a little plastic Bible and praying hands, for those who want to show their Saints spirit before the game on Sundays.
Each corsage runs roughly $25.
Elloie got her start in the celebration business about 30 years ago when she realized that her friends who worked the night shift couldn’t get balloons or flowers delivered to their job for special occasions. She filled that niche by offering to make late-night deliveries at all-night workplaces like the U.S. Post Office.
She originated what she calls her “money pin,” her most popular corsage, in response to another need. “When I went to a party, I could never tell who the guest of honor was,” she said.
The New Orleans tradition of pinning money on birthday guests helped to identify the person, but she thought it needed refinement, so she started making elaborate birthday corsages as gifts for friends. That became a small business.
Occasionally, someone throwing a party will order a big corsage for the guest of honor and a few hundred smaller corsages for guests. But typically, Elloie makes only five or 10 a week, so each corsage still carries that personal touch.
After decades of making these delicate creations, it’s as though Elloie thinks of events in term of corsages. Last year, when Saints owner Tom Benson died, Elloie, who also drives for Uber, created a special corsage around his photo that she pinned onto the back seat of her car.
For Sunday’s funeral for Young, Elloie crafted her daughter-in-law’s corsage around a photo of Uncle Tutu, bracketed by a small plastic football and a helmet and built on a circular base of $1 bills, now one of the hallmarks of her designs.
The greenbacks continue down from the corsage, providing the edging for a wide black ribbon that reads “RIP TuTu” in glittery gold letters.
“Ms. Theresa’s corsages and pins are different from everybody else’s,” Mia X said. “Not only is the craftsmanship impeccable, but she made this with me and my uncle in mind. It’s so special.”