Since 2006, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been beloved of the Who Dat Nation. So why not have your favorite fan float on cloud nine with a gift celebrating Brees’ G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) brilliance.
*********
May all your prayers be answered by lighting this St. Drew Brees candle. (see above for image) fleurtygirl.net; located New Orleans: 3214 St. Peter St. and 3137 Magazine St.; Metairie: 923 Metairie Rd. and Lakeside Plaza, 3313 Severn Ave.; 405 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna; 2885 Hwy. 190, Ste. C, Mandeville.
Drew Brees’ fans are all ages, so don’t forget the littlest ones with an infant body suit. New Orleans Saints (Fanatics). shop.neworleanssaints.com
Drew Brees is known for his fancy footwork on the field, now you can be too, with socks emblazoned with his image. New Orleans Saints (Fanatics), shop.neworleanssaints.com
For those sweet on Drew Brees, how about a G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) cookie created by Haydel’s Bakery in honor of Brees’ record-breaking achievements. Get them now while the season is still going on – and for Christmas, the goat-shaped cookie, in addition to sporting Brees’ No. 9 jersey, will have Santa’s hat embellishing it. haydelbakery.com; Haydel’s Bakery, 4037 Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson.
Dress to the nines in a traditional NFL jersey with the No. 9 and Brees name on it. Available for men, a bit more fitted for women, wear it before, during and after games. It also comes in white with gold letters outlined in black. New Orleans Saints (Fanatics), shop.neworleanssaints.com
Sate your bobblehead obsession with one commemorating Drew Brees -- just the thing to have your desk or dashboard. New Orleans Saints (Fanatics), shop.neworleanssaints.com
Looking for a Drew Brees stocking stuffer? Fitting right in is a football-shaped ornament adorned with the No. 9 or a puzzle with an image of Brees. blackandgoldsports.com; Black and Gold Shop, 2106 Veterans Blvd., Metairie.
Instead of a gift, donate to The Brees Dream Foundation. The foundation was started 2003 by Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany Brees, to be a source of funding for a variety of programs, in particular those that “improve the quality of life for cancer patients, and provide care, education and opportunities for children and families in need,” says its web site (drewbrees.com)
All she wants for Christmas is Drew, and who can deny her with this T-shirt from Fleurty Girl. fleurtygirl.net; located New Orleans: 3214 St. Peter St. and 3137 Magazine St.; Metairie: 923 Metairie Rd. and Lakeside Plaza, 3313 Severn Ave.; 405 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna; 2885 Hwy. 190, Ste. C, Mandeville.
This four-decal package has it all: Drew Brees, his No. 9 and signature, a New Orleans Saints helmet and fleur-de-lis. They are, according to the package, removable and reusable, so a laptop, computer or bedroom wall can be decorated and redecorated at will. blackandgoldsports.com; Black and Gold Shop, 2106 Veterans Blvd., Metairie.