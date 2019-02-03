The Krewe of Choctaw transformed the auditorium of the Fredrick J. Sigur Center in Chalmette into the Sacred Tribal Grounds of the Mighty Chief Choctaw Saturday.
In a gala performance, the chief presented his traditional tableau in celebration of Choctaws’ 84th anniversary and the 36th annual Big Pow Wow, with the theme “A Celebration Of Life.”
Reigning as Princess Choctaw 2019 was Mrs. Stephanie Gauthier Croft.
Maids to her majesty, celebrating the lives of members no longer present, were Miss Shannon Louise Bourgeois, and Mesdames Alison Hepting Lee, Monique Sutherland Massi and Lorraine Guerrera Perrin.
Papooses to Choctaw and his princess were Masters Michael Croft, Ernest Mabes IV, Ethan Sepulveda, and Misses Blair Winter, Ivy Massi, Ella Sepulveda and Laiken Punch.
Indian braves to Choctaw and guardians of the Great Tribal Tee Pee were Masters Lyric Lee And Evan Decastro.
Indian maidens to the princess were Misses Juliana Guajardo and Kaitlyn Janis.
Portraying the all-knowing, all-seeing medicine man was Mr. Jerome Duplantier and the great Choctaw Chief General Pushmataha was Mr. Frank Ruiz.
The royal regalia of the chief and his princess were fashioned of imported pink and black silk accented with silver rhinestone braid. The entire ensemble was trimmed with imported Austrian rhinestones and sequin appliques. They wore traditional Indian headdresses to match their tunic and gown, respectfully, in coordinating colors.
The captain wore an elaborate gold-trimmed tunic of silk from Belize, accented with sequins, rhinestone braid and Russian rhinestone appliques. He wore a traditional headdress to match the tunic.
The recipient of the Godfrey Boudreaux Memorial Award for outstanding service was Miss Terry Breaux.
The Pow Wow coordinator was the captain; with Mr. John A. Beninate II as general chairman. Court committee chairmen were Messrs. Brad Naquin, Matt Toups, Jarrod Remetich, Guy Laigast, Bill Bubrig and Scott Holt Jr.
Members of the board are Daniel Meeks, Scott M. Holt, J.D. Ortego, Kim Ellingburg and Toni Plumer. Float lieutenants are Jina Ellingburg, Terry Breaux, Sharon Smith, Arita Bohannan, Dana Newsome, Britney Furbush, Jeffrey Winter and Walter Sisung III.