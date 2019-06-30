Mac “Dr. John” Rebennack received the New Orleans equivalent of a state funeral.
During his June 22 memorial service at the opulent Orpheum Theater, local music royalty sang his praises. Mayor LaToya Cantrell saluted him as a “beloved son” of the city. The grand second-line that followed, both formal and festive, shut down Canal Street.
But the prospect that he would one day merit such a send-off was, for the first half of his life, unlikely.
For 34 years, Rebennack was a self-described "dope fiend.” Over the decades, his heroin addiction led him down many dark roads. Crime, violence, hospitalizations, arrests, affairs, divorces, dirty dealing, sheer craziness — he was familiar with all of it.
He could have easily ended up like so many of his heroes and friends: a hugely talented New Orleans musician who died young and faded into obscurity.
But in 1989, he got clean. Over the next three decades, he emerged as one of the most beloved and respected representatives of his hometown's musical legacy, taking his rightful place in the pantheon alongside Fats Domino, Dave Bartholomew and Allen Toussaint.
If not for a chance encounter — his ultimate right place, right time moment — he might never have made the transition.
Can't see video below? Click here.
****
Days after riding her motorcycle to Rebennack’s funeral — in a dress and heels, no less — B.B. St. Roman stationed one of her custom candles bearing his likeness in Congo Square, a place that was sacred to him.
Crows cackled in the oak trees overhead — significant, she said, because one of Rebennack’s aliases was Dr. John Creaux.
Inside her vest was a police badge identifying her as a civilian employee of the New Orleans Police Department’s Homeless Assistance Unit.
She is a sort of guardian angel for the homeless, just as she was for Dr. John.
The decade she spent as his personal assistant, caretaker, closest friend and “road manager in charge of operations” straddled the final years of his addiction and the launch of the career revival that followed.
St. Roman, now 72, maintained detailed calendars documenting their activities and travels. As she flipped through the pages in Congo Square, the memories came flooding back.
She first met Rebennack in New York in spring 1982. His career was at a dead-end for which he didn’t initially seem destined.
Growing up in New Orleans’ 3rd Ward, he demonstrated a remarkable talent for composing and playing rhythm and blues on piano and guitar. Given his abilities, his parents allowed him to associate with older musicians.
Drugs were plentiful in their world. Rebennack’s first guitar teacher was Domino’s guitarist, Walter “Papoose” Nelson. Nelson died of a heroin overdose in 1962 at age 29 while in New York to perform on “The Ed Sullivan Show” with Domino.
In “Under a Hoodoo Moon,” Rebennack’s sometimes unreliable 1994 autobiography, he writes that as a 12-year-old Catholic school boy, he was already “messing around with narcotics,” mostly marijuana and pills.
By the time he enrolled at Jesuit High School in the mid-1950s, he was writing songs for Specialty Records and delving deeper into trouble.
“I jumped into the game wholeheartedly,” he wrote. “What people sometimes don’t realize about the whole drug scene is that it can thrill as well as chill and kill.”
He injected heroin in part as a way to rebel against his father: “It was my way of turning away from him, and joining the set I dug.”
He got hooked almost immediately. His days at Jesuit were numbered, as making music and taking drugs demanded more of his time.
In the parallel universe of his “junkie twilight,” the track marks on his arms served as red flags for police. Friends and bandmates fell by the wayside via overdoses or jail.
Rebennack dodged bullets, literal and figurative. He forged prescriptions and tried to be a pimp.
In the early 1960s, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jim Garrison’s vice crackdown closed many of the bars and brothels that employed musicians. Rebennack got busted near Elysian Fields Avenue with heroin hidden in gum wrappers.
He served two years in a program for addicts at a federal penitentiary in Fort Worth, Texas. Upon his release in 1965, he joined the community of expatriate New Orleans musicians in Los Angeles, where he developed his “Dr. John” persona. He released his debut album, the spooky, psychedelic “Gris-Gris,” in 1968.
More albums followed: “Dr. John’s Gumbo,” his love letter to classic New Orleans R&B, and “In the Right Place,” with its hit “Right Place, Wrong Time.”
But his addiction dogged him. In 1974, Ken Ehrlich booked Rebennack for an episode of “Soundstage,” a PBS show in Chicago. Ehrlich, now the producer of the Grammy and Emmy awards telecasts, picked Rebennack up at the Chicago airport. Rebennack handed him a slip of paper with an address on it and asked to go there first.
“I had no idea what the address was, but it wasn’t too far out of the way,” Ehrlich recalled. “We pull up, and it’s a methadone clinic. That was my introduction."
“He had no qualms about it — that was part of him.”
Rebennack’s professional and personal associations grew increasingly complicated and messy. Bad management and bad decisions bedeviled him.
By the early 1980s, he was living alone in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood, estranged from his family and his hometown. He had no manager, no record deal, no band. He supported himself and his drug habit with occasional solo piano gigs and other hustles.
Enter B.B. St. Roman.
****
She was a free spirit who had traveled the world as a sound technician and production manager for documentary films. She’d trekked the Himalayas with shamans, slept in the Saharan desert and spent time with Mother Teresa.
Back in New York City, a friend introduced her to Dr. John’s trippy “The Sun, Moon and Herbs” album. She thought, “This guy is speaking my language.”
In April 1982, she attended a Rebennack performance at New York’s Lone Star Cafe. His music energized her, “so I kept on going back.”
One night after a show, she spotted him waiting for a taxi. She offered him a ride. He accepted and asked for her number: He needed a ride to New Jersey in a few days. So she took him to New Jersey.
Their connection was immediate. “I started helping him like we’d always known each other,” St. Roman said. “We never asked anything about each other. We were like old friends from the get-go. If people are ‘old souls,’ you don’t have to get to know each other — it’s already there. That’s how I felt with him.”
They were never romantically involved. Their relationship was more maternal: Though he was older than her, Rebennack was like a mischievous son whom she couldn’t help but care for.
One of her first responsibilities was picking up his contracts from his booking agent’s office. He had a habit of forgetting them on the counter of a nearby hot dog stand.
He also tended to show up for gigs a day early or a day late.
“He was quite disorganized,” St. Roman said. “Having had a lot of interesting experiences around the world in different continents and climates, when it was time to work with him, I was ready. I was used to organizing.”
She knew about his addiction and knew he wasn’t ready for rehab. “I stayed out of that,” she said. “I had to decide right from the beginning, 'Do I accept him the way he is?' I saw firsthand that he wasn’t going to quit until he was ready.”
In 1984, Rebennack’s 14-year-old daughter, Tara, came to live with him in New York. She realized how important St. Roman was to her father.
“She was his everything,” Tara said. “B.B. was so far past a manager. She was his best friend, his partner. She was the mediator between the millions of women he had in every state.
“Everybody else was out for what they could get from him. She had his best interests.”
One interest was to have his own band again, with horns. St. Roman got musical charts for his songs sent up from New Orleans and scheduled rehearsals with horn players.
Gradually, Rebennack rehabilitated his reputation. He got better-paying gigs. He was thrilled when he could finally afford to fly in musicians from New Orleans, who instinctively understood the feel of his music.
“It took years,” St. Roman said, “but little by little, we kept building it up.”
She got him an electric keyboard so he could compose music in his apartment; he’d summon her at all hours to record it. On tour, she coordinated everything: travel, hotels, dressing rooms, meals, stage setup, charts, set lists, interview and autograph sessions. She even stitched the purple cloth with stars that decorated Rebennack’s piano.
She also helped manage his addiction. Like Ray Charles and Eric Clapton, he was a functional junkie. Before tours, his heroin supply was neatly divided into daily allotments.
“He never wanted to have too much,” St. Roman said. “He was really careful about that.”
He worked through occasional bouts of withdrawal sickness.
“Even if he was sick because he couldn’t get his dose, he would always play the gig,” St. Roman said. “He’d be sitting backstage sweating, and then it would be time and he’d just go on and play. He never let it interfere with playing.”
****
Having proven himself a viable commodity again, Rebennack signed a contract with Warner Bros. Records. For the first time in a decade, he was back on the roster of a major record label.
His label debut, “In a Sentimental Mood,” was an elegant collection of standards, including Johnny Mercer’s “Accentuate the Positive." The opening “Makin’ Whoopee!” featured jazz-pop singer Rickie Lee Jones, whom Rebennack had championed early in her career.
St. Roman sewed the purple shirt Rebennack wore on the album's cover. He also sported a newsboy cap pulled low to hide a welt over his eye from a car accident.
Released on April 25, 1989, “In a Sentimental Mood” accelerated Rebennack’s resurgence. He was invited back to “Late Night with David Letterman” following a six-year absence.
He had as much work as he and St. Roman could handle. He did 22 gigs in September 1989. That October, he flew to Japan to tour with Ringo Starr’s all-star band. The night after he returned to New York, he headlined the Beacon Theatre. The next night, he did a solo show in Tampa, Florida.
He was booked well into the next year. But in December 1989, Rebennack surprised St. Roman with some news. He was going to rehab.
One big reason: His daughter Tara, who was then 19.
He had always tried to be discreet about his drug use around her. “I knew, but he always kept it from me,” she said. “I never knew exactly what he was doing in the bathroom, but I always had this fear that I would knock on the door and no one would answer.”
During a trip to Europe with her dad, she glimpsed exactly what he was doing behind closed doors. Scared and upset, she flew back to New York and issued an ultimatum. She would not talk to her father again until he got clean.
“My mom and our family had told me to say that for years, and I never would, because I thought that he wouldn’t talk to me,” Tara recalled. “But I said it that time.”
****
The weekend of Dec. 15, 1989, Rebennack performed “Silent Night” on “Late Night with David Letterman,” followed by two shows at the Village Gate.
And then he disappeared into Arizona’s Sierra Tucson treatment center.
The next two months of dates in St. Roman’s old calendars are marked with a red “C,” for “canceled.” Two solo shows in London were scrapped. So was a Super Bowl weekend appearance in New Orleans and a CBS special.
The road to sobriety was not easy. One medication he was prescribed caused a bad reaction. Sober, he startled more easily. “He would get more nervous after cleaning up, because he didn’t have the sedation anymore,” St. Roman said.
And he couldn’t remember his songs. For months after rehab, he relied on sheet music and printed lyrics. “Before, he never needed any of that — it was all in his head,” St. Roman said. “He had to relearn things.”
But he appreciated his newfound clarity and heightened awareness.
“He told me how good an orange tasted once he got clean,” St. Roman said. “He realized he’d been missing a lot of things.”
Deeply committed to staying sober, he attended 12-step meetings religiously. “Even when we were in Paris, he and I took a bus across town to get to a meeting,” St. Roman said. “It was all in French, but that didn’t matter — it was a meeting.”
The Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings, Tara said, “kept him clean. He went full-fledged into them, every day. Sometimes a few a day.”
He didn’t generally make a big deal about all that he overcame. It was what it was, and then it wasn’t.
But along the way, he aided and inspired other musicians in their own recoveries. He and longtime “Late Night with David Letterman” bassist Will Lee had played and gotten high together through the years. By chance, they wound up in rehab together at New York's Gracie Square Hospital in March 1985.
Sobriety didn’t take hold for Rebennack that time, but it did for Lee — and he gives Rebennack much of the credit.
“What Mac was, was honest,” Lee said. “He was the guy, when we all sat around at daily group meetings, who would say, ‘Man, this is kicking my ass,’ when the rest of the room were clamming up, not necessarily bringing that level of honesty.
“That honesty was the thing that not only endeared me to him even more than before but totally inspired me to get it together, find my own truth and, ultimately, to grasp sobriety, which is still intact nearly 34½ years later.
“Dr. John gave me a gift that keeps on giving.”
After Rebennack got clean five years later, he took enormous pride in the “chips” he earned for each year of sobriety. They joined the prized totems that adorned his omnipresent cane.
“He loved them,” Tara said. “They meant more to him than his Grammys.”
His “clean date,” St. Roman said, “was more important than his birthday.”
***
Mac Rebennack’s first public appearance as a sober musician was appropriately triumphant: the Grammy Awards on Feb. 21, 1990, the night his “Makin’ Whoopee!” duet with Jones won him his first Grammy.
Two years later, he came to New Orleans to record his dream album: “Goin’ Back to New Orleans,” a loving embrace of the city’s musical history, recorded with a host of local legends.
Though he still lived in New York, “Goin’ Back to New Orleans” was his spiritual homecoming after a 25-year exile.
“That really solidified the reconnection to New Orleans that he’d been wanting all those years he’d been in New York and L.A.,” St. Roman said. “He was so entrenched and so attached to his roots here.”
St. Roman put down roots of her own in New Orleans, buying a French Quarter cottage in 1991. But she didn’t spend a weekend there for the next five months — she was on the road with Rebennack.
Over the next quarter-century, he would release more albums, win more Grammys and fiercely advocate for his hometown after Hurricane Katrina. He didn’t slow down until declining health forced him into retirement in late 2017.
He and St. Roman remained close; she spoke at his memorial service. But she quit working for him in January 1994, after Rebennack hired a new manager with a more confrontational style.
Also, she wanted to get off the road. She'd met the “man of her dreams,” Richard “Pops” Stroman, a sweet-natured, white-haired biker whom she married at the House of Blues in March 1994.
Ten years later, a widowed St. Roman, after working with 8th District police in the French Quarter on various initiatives, was appointed the first executive director of the NOPD’s Homeless Assistance Unit.
She’s spent 15 years responding to calls about homeless people in need and connecting them with available services. Just like working with Rebennack, the job requires an abundance of compassion and patience.
“I consider it a calling that both Mother Teresa and Dr. John prepared me for," St. Roman said. "They were like my spiritual mother and father. They both taught me about compassion and having respect for regular people, the ‘poorest of the poor.’”
Rebennack, his own troubled past long behind him, got a kick out of St. Roman’s new career. He loved the star-and-crescent NOPD pins she gave him.
And he even visited her at the 8th District.
“He’d say, ‘This is the first time I’ve been in a police station when I wasn’t dragged in for doing something wrong.’ ”