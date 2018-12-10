December sees on onslaught of red, green, gold and silver everywhere. But for fashion, home and graphic designers — and those who are just curious — it’s time to find out what the Pantone Color Institute announces as its Color of the Year.
The organization just named Living Coral (Pantone 16-1546) – “An animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge,” says the web site, as the Color of the Year 2019.
The first Color of the Year — Cerulean (15-420), a sort of sky blue — was named in 2000, and recent years have seen Ultra Violet (2018), Greenery (2017), Rose Quartz and Serenity (2016), and Marsala (2015).
Pantone Color Systems was founded in 1963 to help printers match colors to specification. Its familiar fan-shaped book (when open) has each color in a spectrum identified by a number.