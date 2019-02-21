Expect the usual, and the unusual, tossed from Mardi Gras parades this year. Look for the standard beads, plastic cups and doubloons — along with their various incarnations: blinking beads, 3D cups and die-cut doubloons. But in 2019, there's so much more to catch!

So, let us be your Carnival throw preview Santa, guiding you to this year's trendy throws, naughty or nice.

Beads are a constant of the season, but, says Krewe of Carrollton captain Wayne Lee, “We are seeing a trend away from beads and to more novelty items.” Plush toys are as popular as ever, but many krewes are throwing more signature items that reflect their themes.

For Carrollton's parade on Sunday, whose theme is "Treasures of the Sea," that means rubber ducks, beach balls, sunglasses and blue fedoras, along with the new die-cut doubloons in the shapes of a shrimp boot and a treasure chest. No worries, members will still throw beads!

Also rolling Sunday is the Krewe of King Arthur, a co-ed organization, and if you don’t get the Grail of Grails, its one-of-a-kind throw, other members will be throwing bedecked goblets and lots of novelty items: tambourines, bags, flip-flops, potato chips, plush spears and masks. The 2019 theme is “And the Arthur Goes To.”

Known for bedazzled purses, the Krewe of Nyx, which won’t reveal its theme until its parade Wednesday, keeps it fun and hot pink — the krewe’s signature color. If you snag a purse, don’t forget to show it off on the Nyx “purse tracker” Facebook page.

The Knights of Babylon kick off a three-parade night Thursday that includes the Knights of Chaos and the Krewe of Muses. Babylon's slogan, “Carnival begins when Babylon Rolls,” is boldly stamped on a variety of throws, including a purple, green and gold headband.

The night is also known as “Muses Thursday,” because of the presence of this women's superkrewe, whose theme is a secret until the parade. Of course, its signature shoe will be handed out, while throws are practical and fun, including a makeup bag, a string of lights and a plush toy for Fido.

Like its namesake, the Krewe of Hermes is known to be a fast parade, so no rest for the throw-weary starting Friday night. While its winged and glowing headband is popular, a new throw that's bound to be a hit is a pair of wings in purple, green and gold that can be attached to sneakers (or any shoe with laces). Other items will coincide with its theme, “Court Music of Louis XIV.”

According to Krewe d’Etat official Tommy Mitchell, the krewe was the first to throw blinking beads in 1999, as well as hand out a 3D cup, both of which will be making appearances in this year’s parade after Hermes. A pirate hat and other buccaneer-inspired throws will also fly from the floats.

If you forget to bring sunglasses to the Krewe of Iris parade, themed “Iris Through a Child’s Eyes,” on Saturday, , no fear because this krewe hands out both plain and adorned sunglasses, as well as an Iris-purple baseball hat. With the largest ridership in Carnival this year, Iris will shower the crowds with other fun items including umbrellas, shiny fanny-packs, a fringy skirt and feathery headbands.

Marking its 50th anniversary is the Krewe of Tucks, which has a commemorative book coming out: “Tucks Makes Fifty." Tucks also has a new float this year, the "Booze Cruise," with a friar figurehead positioned like Rose in “Titanic” in that iconic movie moment. The krewe’s “potty humor” continues with toilet paper, plungers and toilet brushes, many of which are decorated by Magnolia Community Services clients.

Ending Saturday night with a bang is the Krewe of Endymion with “Wonder Tales of Science Fiction” — showcasing throws that include a “ray gun” that has sparkling strands that whirl hypnotically while the gun makes sci-fi sounds.

On Sunday, March 3, the Krewe of Bacchus, another night parade, will toss beads and other throws illustrating the theme "Starring Louisiana." The krewe is also celebrating a 50th anniversary this year, with a commemorative book, “50 Years of Bacchus.”

Monday, March 4, is a two-parade night with the krewes of Orpheus and Proteus.

Proteus celebrates its flambeaux with mini, battery-powered flambeaux for anyone to carry. Other glowing or shimmery items includes blinking beads, a trident, a sequined red seahorse, and a silver and blue crown for the king or queen who catches it on the route.

The Krewe of Orpheus does its own take on purple, green and gold, and adds some red and orange to throws and specialty items, including a mask, strings of lights and plush items.

Rex throws 2019 Rex, which came up with purple, green and gold as the offical colors of New Orleans Carnival, will hand out these throws among others at its p…

Mardi Gras wouldn’t be the same without a Zulu coconut or a treasured throw from the Rex parade, which will still have its float-branded beads — the theme this year is “Visions of the Sun.” Koozies tied into float themes were such a big hit last year that the krewe doubled its order.