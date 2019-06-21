When the title song of the hit Broadway musical “42nd Street” modestly invites audiences to “come and meet those dancing feet,” it feels like an understatement. The simple lyric belies the fact that “those dancing feet” belong to a crowd of more than 30 performers, all decked out in sharp, colorful costumes, hoofing away with seemingly boundless energy to show tune classics.
Presented by Tulane Summer Lyric (through June 23), “42nd Street” shines as an homage to Broadway’s early glitz and glamour. The production, directed by Diane Lala, benefits from an exuberant cast, a swift pace and an impressive spectacle of tightly choreographed song-and-dance numbers.
The show’s story is of the “small-town girl makes it big” variety, centering on Peggy Sawyer (played with youthful verve by Abigail Isom) who moves to New York from Allentown, Pennsylvania, with dreams of becoming a star.
Peggy nearly blows her audition for the big-budget show “Pretty Lady” (the fictional show-within-the-show) but gets a second chance thanks to some supportive castmates. After landing a spot as a chorus girl, Peggy gets caught up in the drama between the show’s legendarily tyrannical director Julian Marsh (Christopher E. Carey, in a kind-hearted performance that could be a little rougher around the edges) and the past-her-prime star Dorothy Brock (Elizabeth Argus, both haughty and charming).
The plot comes to a head when Brock breaks a leg and Marsh is forced to put Peggy on in her place in an attempt to save the show.
Based on the 1933 film, “42nd Street” was adapted for the stage in 1980, so the show strikes a winning balance between classic showmanship and contemporary staging. There’s just enough of a wink in the production’s tone to avoid sinking into 1930s melodrama, and enough honesty in the performances to bring the nearly 90-year-old story into the now.
When Marsh pushes Peggy onto the stage and urgently proclaims, “Sawyer, you're going out a youngster, but you've got to come back a star!” the line sounds like something from the movies, which it is, but still plays as earnest determination.
The chemistry among the cast members creates a cohesive, high-energy presence on stage. The lead players are supported by equally strong performers in featured roles, including Ian Blanco as dance captain Andy Lee, and Anthony Michael Harvey as Peggy’s co-star Billy Lawlor. A bit of well-balanced comic relief comes from Sean Patterson as Brock’s wealthy suitor Abner Dillion, and from Keith and Leslie Claverie as the writers behind “Pretty Lady.”
The real “42nd Street” writers — book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, lyrics by Al Dubin and Johnny Mercer, and music by Harry Warren — imbue the story with hit songs from the film, like “You’re Getting to Be a Habit with Me” and “Shuffle Off to Buffalo,” alongside other Dubin and Warren classics like “We’re in the Money,” all performed with panache by the Summer Lyric orchestra, directed by C. Leonard Raybon.
While the story is solid, the performances strong and the music lovely, “42nd Street” is really all about the dancing.
This production allows plenty of space for the hoofers to show their stuff — from the oversized dynamism of the all-feet-on-deck opening number, to the playfully clumsy “You’re Getting to Be a Habit,” to the sharp synchronization of the four-girl dancing line in “Go Into Your Dance.” Finally, there's the big finale, “Forty-Second Street,” which features an impressively expressive tap duet between Isom and Harvey.
Much more than just “those dancing feet,” the Summer Lyric production of “42nd Street” is a whole package of Broadway-style entertainment.
*****************************
42nd Street
WHEN: Through June 23
WHERE: Dixon Hall, Tulane University
TICKETS: $28-48
INFO: (504) 865-5269 or summerlyric.tulane.edu