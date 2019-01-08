Neutral Ground Podcast logo

The 14th episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.

In the 14th episode: City Hall reporter Jessica Williams explains how Mayor LaToya Cantrell's removal of 20 traffic cameras allowed the mayor to partially fulfill a campaign promise without putting the city budget in much jeopardy. Ian McNulty talks about his recent interview with Zach Strief, who made an unusual career move from former Saints offensive lineman to play-by-play man for WWL radio. And Jeff Adelson previews the City Council's consideration of a proposal -- sponsored by four of seven members -- to curtail short-term rentals for the first time since they've been legitimized. Hosted by Gordon Russell.

