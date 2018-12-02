Micaela Almonester, Baroness de Pontalba, is coming home to New Orleans.

Consisting of images and artifacts relating to the life and times of one of the most influential figures in the city’s history, including a magnificent portrait of the baroness on loan from her descendants’ estate outside of Paris, “The Baroness Pontalba and the Rise of Jackson Square” is currently on view at the Cabildo.

The setting of the exhibition is appropriate. As the show makes clear, Jackson Square would not be the civic centerpiece it is today without the Baroness de Pontalba’s vision and patronage.

The show is also a brilliantly captivating reminder of one of the most colorful figures in New Orleans history. The life of the Baroness reads almost like a work of fiction — and in fact has inspired an opera, a stage play and several historically based novels over the years.

Consider the barest outlines of her biography: Born in 1795 in New Orleans as the only surviving child to an aristocratic family, Micaela Almonaster inherited a vast fortune and became the richest woman in the city at an early age.

She moved to France after an arranged marriage to a French cousin at age 15. But it wasn’t exactly a fairy-tale wedding: Her husband was generally regarded as a weak figure, and her father-in-law, the eccentric and jealous Baron de Pontalba, tried for years to obtain controlling rights to Micaela’s vast financial and real estate holdings.

Their uneasy relationship culminated when the baron tried to assassinate Micaela by shooting her four times at point blank range before fatally shooting himself. But Micaela did not just survive the attack: In a happy stroke of irony, she became a baroness after her husband assumed his dead father’s title.

After the attempt on her life, the baroness achieved a separation from her husband and visited New Orleans with their two sons after the revolutions in 1848. But the city she returned to was a very different one from the one she had left as a young bride: The French Quarter had become squalid, and the vast square in the center of it (which was part of the baroness’s inheritance) was a muddy and unkempt mess.

So the baroness set to work to rehabilitate the square and the structures surrounding it, commissioning and helping to design the matching red brick buildings on either side of the square that still bear her name and supervising such details as her families’ initials at the center of the decorative cast iron work on its balconies. Equally notable for the history and urban fabric of New Orleans, she was also instrumental in transforming Jackson Square into a lushly landscaped public garden.

And what of the oft-repeated local lore that says she positioned the statue of Andrew Jackson in the middle of the square so he appears to be tipping his hat in the direction of her family home, which was originally near the corner of St. Peter and Decatur streets? “Definitely not true,” said exhibition curator Randolph Delehanty. “But it’s always made for a nice story.”

The exhibition was also an opportunity for Delehanty to re-examine other aspects of the baroness’s involvement with the development of Jackson Square, including her often contentious relationship with her building partners — and the fact that despite its traditional attribution to James Gallier (who designed the old New Orleans City Hall on St. Charles Avenue), the actual architect of the Pontalba buildings remains unknown.

The Cabildo show also spotlights another historical figure in the story: Micaela's father, Don Andrés Almonester y Rojas, who died when Micaela was a toddler and set a family precedent through his largesse. “He really was New Orleans’ first philanthropist,” said Delehanty.

Following the Jackson Square project, the baroness returned to Paris, where she died in 1874 at age 78. (Her home, the Hotel de Pontalba, is now the official residence of the U.S. ambassador to France.)

In terms of her presence in the city of her birth, however, the baroness is still very much alive.

* * * * *

“The Baroness Pontalba and the Rise of Jackson Square”

WHEN: Through October 2019

WHERE: The Cabildo, 701 Chartres St. (Jackson Square)

ADMISSION: $6 adults; $5 students, seniors and active military; free for children 6 and under

INFO: https://louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/cabildo or (504) 568-6968