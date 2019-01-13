The New Orleans Military Officers’ Wives’ Club Krewe of CAMAN (Coast Guard, Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy) entertained approximately 350 active duty, reserve and retired military officers and their guests at its 46th annual ball Saturday at the Intercontinental New Orleans Hotel.
The ball’s theme was "Speakeasy Soirée" and featured 1920s gowns and period-inspired attire.
It began with a welcome by ball co-captains Charlene Wenrich and Emily Davenport Trehubenko, spouses of retired Marine Corps Col. Stephen “Lumpy” Wenrich and retired Navy Capt. Eric Trehubenko, respectively. At the traditional sound of the captain’s whistle, the Marine Corps Band New Orleans entered and provided music to complement the theme, and the national anthem. The New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy Cadet Color Guard presented the colors with precision.
Past kings and queens were presented, including Jeanne Black, Charlene Brazell, Kathi Callahan, Brenda Davis, Pat Kahn, Cori Kinnerup, Janet Nagelin, Tammy Prine, Emily Davenport Trehubenko and Martha Whitehead. The 2018 queen, Pat Hackbarth, was escorted by the king, retired Coast Guard Rear Adm. David Callahan.
Presentation of the 2019 royal maids followed, each wearing a gold and rhinestone crown with a fur-trimmed satin mantle encrusted with sequins and rhinestones bearing the monogram of the service that each represented.
Representing the Coast Guard was Amy Holmes, escorted by her husband, Capt. Russell Holmes.
Representing the Army was Edith "Dee" Haas, escorted by her husband, retired Col. Phillip VonHoltz.
Representing the Marine Corps was Alana Jaime, escorted by her husband, Maj. Nate Jaime.
Representing the Air Force was Eileen Hofrichter, escorted by her husband, retired Col. Frank Arnemann Jr.
Representing the Navy was Sherry Salter, escorted by her husband, Lt Cmdr. Brian Salter.
The identity of Queen CAMAN XLVI, Sadie Lowe, was revealed as she entered the ballroom. She was later joined by her husband, Coast Guard Lt Cmdr. David Kessler. The queen wore a sleeveless, V-necked 1920s-style gown of apricot, adorned with sequin designs. Her white velvet mantle was embellished with rhinestones, gold and silver sequins and crystals over a satin insert encircled with ermine. Her Alençon lace collar was embellished with rhinestones, gold and silver sequins and crystals.
The masked king was revealed to be retired Marine Corps Col. Karl Hackbarth. His majesty wore a white velvet tunic with gold braiding that featured rhinestones, sequins and beading. His mantle and cape matched the queen's. He was later joined by his wife, the 2018 queen. The court was assisted by the dukes retired Navy Capt. Greg Ireton and retired Navy Cmdr. Bob Cutting, attired in aqua velvet suits.
Following dinner, Club President Karen Greig led club members in a Member’s March, honoring CAMAN royalty while throwing streamers and engaging the crowd. The march was followed by a tableau presented by Honorable Old Kings Under Medication (HOKUM). Keeping in the style of the evening, they provided a lively period skit, incorporating a life-size replica '20s-era roadster and antics.
Special guests were presented to their majesties. They included Commander, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces North, and Commanding General, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Brig. Gen. Bradley and Mrs. Tammy James; Commander of Coast Guard District 8, Rear Adm. Paul and Dr. Mary Anne Thomas; Commander of the Army’s 377th Theater Sustainment Command, Maj. Gen. Steven and Mrs. Susanne Ainsworth; and Commander of Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, Rear Adm. John and Mrs. Valerie Okon.
Also presented were retired Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Richard and Mrs. Patricia Mills, retired Marine Corps Maj. Gen. David and Mrs. Jane Mize, retired Coast Guard Rear Adm. David and Mrs. Kathi Callahan, retired Navy Rear Adm. J.D. and Mrs. Carol Olsen, retired Navy Rear Adm. Tommy Rinard and retired Navy Rear Adm. Joel and Mrs. Martha Whitehead.
The evening concluded with dancing and the customary lighted king cake parade at midnight.
Pre-ball highlights included the performance of Spencer Racca as well as a silent auction and speakeasy-inspired photo booths.
Special thanks were extended to the Greater New Orleans Council of the Navy League and the Naval Order of the United States.