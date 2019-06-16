Marguerite Abaunza Walk
• Graduated from Isidore Newman School
• Attending Wake Forest University
After a summer interning at the University of Maryland, Miss Marguerite Abaunza Walk will cross the Atlantic for the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona in Spain. While barely in her 20s, she's got lofty career goals and accomplishments, having summitted Mount Kilimanjaro in high school.
"As a research intern, I hope to continue to gain experience in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine (her career goal)," she notes, and hopes "to gain exposure to cultures, economies and entrepreneurship while traveling throughout Europe."
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edmond Wade Walk. Her mother is the former Charlene Mary Hill.
At Newman, Marguerite was co-captain of the soccer and volleyball teams, student government class treasurer and a student advisory board member for Breakthrough New Orleans. She was on the All-District soccer team, the most valuable player on defense and on the state championship team. She was co-chair of the ARC of GNO Club. She received the Rosa Keller Freeman Award for community service, the Henican Award for leadership and sportsmanship and was on the homecoming court. She also participated in the Red Sweater Project, teaching English to Tanzanian children and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.
At the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, university, she is an admissions ambassador for the engineering department, a member of Chi Omega, on the dean's list and participates in the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the DESK Project to help provide educational necessities to local children.
As a sub-deb, she was a princess in Prophets of Persia and in the court of Harlequins.