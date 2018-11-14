NOV. 29
GREEN PROJECT AUCTION: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Arbor Room at Popp Fountain, City Park. Join supporters at the gala which features an auction of artist-designed objects using Green Project materials. $100 and up. thegreenproject.org
SIGNATURE HOLIDAY STYLE LONGUE VUE: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Longue Vue, 7 Bamboo Road. Tour the historic home and visit with designers who have decorated the rooms. $10. longuevue.com
DEC. 1
BROTHER MARTIN HOME TOUR: 10:30 a.m. to noon, patron party; noon to 3 p.m., tour, Harahan. Join the Ladies of the Shield at this event that features four homes in the vicinity of the former Colonial Country Club. Tickets start at $25. (504) 283-1561, jgandolfi@brothermartin.com
DEC. 7-9
TINY HOMES FESTIVAL: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Heritage Ark, Slidell. Come see the tiny houses that are sweeping the nation and learn from the pros about how to get one. Music, art market and children’s village. Friday free, $30 advance Sat. and Sun. culturaleconomy.org
DEC 8 and 9
PRC’S HOLIDAY HOME TOUR: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., headquarters at Trinity Episcopal’s Bishop Polk Hall, 1329 Jackson Ave. Visit eight Garden District and Lower Garden District homes lavishly decorated for the holidays. Includes a boutique, cafe and musical guests. Tickets begin at $30 in advance, $50 the day of. (504) 581-7032, prcno.org.
DEC. 9
HISTORY AND HOLLY COVINGTON TOUR: 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Jefferson House, 619 S. Jefferson Ave., Covington. Tour seven exquisite homes including some new ones that exude Covington charm. $20. eventbrite.com