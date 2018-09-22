PARTY LIKE A CHAMPION
A party dubbed 16x23 at Après Lounge on Fulton Street celebrated the Hall of Fame induction of former Saints and Super Bowl champs Lance Moore (No. 16) and Pierre Thomas (No. 23). A silent auction and raffle raised money for cancer survivors.
Girl power!
"Little girls with dreams become women with vision" is the motto of Sideline Pass, which helps young women pursue their athletic goals. The Scholarship Soirée at Kurt Schon Fine Art Gallery raised money by auctioning fine art and more.