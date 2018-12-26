“All dressed up with nowhere to go” is not something you’ll hear in this city on New Year’s Eve. From rousing concerts and lavish parties to kid-friendly celebrations, New Orleans is full of exciting ways to welcome 2018 — no matter your age, or idea of a good time. Check out our suggestions, here.
MUSIC
TRINITY ARTIST SERIES NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION. Sunday, Dec. 30, 5 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1329 Jackson Ave., New Orleans. The eve of New Year’s Eve fete includes music from Grammy award-winning musician Delfeayo Marsalis and his Uptown Jazz Orchestra, featuring Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn's jazzy rendition of the Nutcracker Suite and classic holiday songs, followed by a second-line. Free. (504) 670-2520. trinityartistseries.com.
"SYMPHONY ON THE SKY" AND FLEUR DE LIS DROP: Midnight, Jackson Square, New Orleans. When the clock strikes 12 and the glowing fleur-de-lis drops from Jax Brewery, fireworks will explode over the Mississippi River. The dazzling performance is choreographed to music. Free. crescentcitycountdown.com.
NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH REBIRTH BRASS BAND: 10 p.m., The Howlin’ Wolf, 907 S. Peters St., New Orleans. Partygoers will get down to the rhythms of the Grammy award-winning Rebirth Brass Band. An $80 admission ticket includes a premium open bar. (504) 529-5844. thehowlinwolf.com.
DJ SOUL SISTER’S NEW YEAR’S EVE SOUL TRAIN. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Civic Theatre, 510 O’Keefe Ave., New Orleans. Revelers will ring in the New Year with the city’s “queen of rare groove” — DJ Soul Sister. $30 in advance, $35 day of show, or $100, which includes access to an open bar. (504) 272-0865. civicnola.com.
NEW YEAR’S EVEN IN THE FOUNDATION ROOM. 7 p.m., Foundation Room, 225 Decatur St., New Orleans. The fete party with live music from Jake Landry and the Right Lane Bandits, followed by a performance at 9 p.m. by rock band Zebra. At 10 p.m. Raj Smoove will spin dance floor favorites. Dinner menus will be available. $20 for access to Foundation Room, but free for people who purchase a ticket to Zebra. (504) 310-4976. houseofblues.com.
HOTELS
BIG BANG: NYE. 9 p.m., The Drifter Hotel, 3522 Tulane Ave., New Orleans. This extravagant New Year’s Eve bash offers music, dancing, a variety show, acrobatic performances and six bars — including an absinthe bar — in a psychedelic, celestial setting. General admission tickets range from $30 to $40, $80 for VIP tickets. (504) 605-4644. thedrifterhotel.com
THE SECRET GARDEN NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., NOPSI Hotel, 317 Baronne St., New Orleans. Merrymakers will say goodbye to 2017 with craft cocktails, fine foods and live entertainment from local New Orleans’ artists and deejays. The merriment happens in the hotel’s lobby and on its rooftop bar, Grid. Open bar. $195. (866) 686-8109. nopsihotel.com.
FAMILY FUN
NOON YEAR'S EVE. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bayou Metairie Park, 2713 Metairie Road, Metairie. Members of The Old Metairie Garden Club invite families to celebrate the holidays with music and dancing. They’ll distribute tiny bottles of bubbles to kids, for the countdown to noon. Free. oldmetairiegardenclub.com.
NEW YEAR’S EVE KID’S COUNTDOWN TO NOON. 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Louisiana Children’s Museum, 420 Julia St., New Orleans. Kids can create a noisemaker and a cool party hat. The daytime celebration culminates with a confetti toss and a balloon release. $8 for museum members and $12 for nonmembers. Preregistration is strongly recommended. (504) 523-1357. lcm.org.
ZOO YEAR’S EVE. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Families will greet 2018 a bit early, with an afternoon of music, games, prizes and a performance from The Pop Princesses. The event is complimentary for Audubon members, or included with zoo admission for nonmembers. (504) 861-2537. audubonnatureinstitute.org.