Editor’s Note: The Historic New Orleans Collection and The New Orleans Advocate present this occasional series looking back on the people, events and traditions that have shaped the Crescent City. The series features images from the institution’s holdings and vignettes from THNOC staff that illuminate various aspects of our area’s history and culture. For more information, www.hnoc.org or follow THNOC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

New Orleans, typically thought of as a free-wheeling and celebratory city, also has a more inglorious reputation for harboring pests. Rats, in particular, have dominated local headlines of late. These nuisances—specifically brown, or Norway, rats—have woven themselves into the fabric of this city like beignets and parade throws, and, a little over a century ago, their presence instigated a full-fledged public-health emergency.

In the summer of 1914, a Swedish sailor in New Orleans died, and an autopsy revealed the cause to be the bubonic plague, long thought to be an issue confined primarily to the other side of the Atlantic. Known as the Black Death in the Middle Ages, when it killed roughly 25 million people in Europe, the plague is carried by infected fleas transported by rodents (a recent study posited that gerbils from Central Asia may have actually perpetrated the waves of outbreaks in Europe). Increased trade between U.S. port cities and other countries around the turn of the 20th century introduced infected rats to our shores, and the first domestic plague outbreak happened in San Francisco in 1900.

The plague in New Orleans had a far less devastating effect than the Black Death. Thanks to a ferocious eradication initiative conducted by federal and local entities, its toll was limited to 31 infections and 10 deaths. From 1914 to 1915, efforts by the U.S. Public Health Service in New Orleans led to the extermination of over half a million rats. Workers went so far as to level buildings and burn the contents of homes and businesses in order to control the contagion.

Noting the plentiful foodstuffs available at wholesale grocers, on ships coming into port and in warehouses along the river, the Public Health Service decreed plans of action that included rat-proofing homes and businesses with concrete foundations and wire-mesh fortifications, fumigating ships with carbon monoxide and setting out poison and traps for those rodents that survived other efforts. Additionally, the rat-proof garbage can was introduced to the delight of residents (and the consternation of the rodents). These steps, combined with an active trapping campaign, significantly reduced the number of pests and the potential plague victims in New Orleans and became a blueprint for other port cities around the country. They also inspired numerous local political cartoons.

A second outbreak maligned the city from 1919 to 1921, infecting 25 and killing 11, but thanks to the foundation laid by the successful response from a few years earlier, New Orleans was declared free of the plague—if not rats—by the late ’20s, and it hasn’t resurfaced since.

+3 Historically Speaking: The story behind the oldest pumps in the N.O. drainage system Over the course of its existence, New Orleans has frequently endured disastrous flooding and devastating outbreaks of disease due to the insufficient infrastructure of the water system. In 1896, after decades of unsuccessful attempts to drain the city ...

+3 This restaurateur made beloved red beans and was a fixture at Jazz Fest Editor’s Note: The Historic New Orleans Collection and The New Orleans Advocate present this occasional series looking back on the people, eve…

+5 See iconic New Orleans Jazz Fest moments through the lens of Michael P. Smith Editor’s Note: The Historic New Orleans Collection and The New Orleans Advocate present this occasional series looking back on the people, eve…

+5 The story of George Lewis, some scribbled notes and the renaissance of traditional New Orleans jazz Editor’s Note: The Historic New Orleans Collection and The New Orleans Advocate present this occasional series looking back on the people, eve…

+3 The Easter 1960 shopping boycott that led Dryades Street businesses to hire African-Americans Editor’s Note: The Historic New Orleans Collection and The New Orleans Advocate present this occasional series looking back on the people, eve…

+5 Learn more about this author who chronicled life in the founding era of French Louisiana While European colonization of the Americas was motivated by materialist and geopolitical desire, the colonies attracted not only fortune seek…