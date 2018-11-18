On the second, third and fourth Sundays of the month, Wedding Inspirations will feature an element of a New Orleans wedding — flowers, invitations, food, event spaces, etc. If you have a suggestion, email sstrachan@theadvocate.com.
What does an event planner do? An event planner can do as much or as little as you want them to do. It can be hiring someone to update your mailing list, getting the invitations out and following up on RSVPs; or making sure the day of an event runs smoothly (ensuring vendors get there on time, set up, break down and take home what they brought); or a top-to-bottom event including theme, consulting and managing vendors, setup and take-down of a party, and holding a nervous host's hand.
Says Anna L. Schaefer of AN.GLE Events: "What don't we do? We tend to wear a lot of hats throughout the planning process. I oftentimes compare us to a contractor. Our job is to listen to a client, see their vision and then figure out the most efficient and creative way to execute that vision while always being the client's advocate every step of the way. We do also have sofa at our office for the occasional therapy sessions!"
The photos illustrating this story are from wedding reception at New Orleans Country Club: The bride and groom are from New Orleans, and they knew each other growing up but didn't start dating until a few years ago.
What is the theme of the wedding? No theme, just a really fun and beautiful wedding.
What elements of this party make it special? Our main focus for this wedding was on the floral design. The New Orleans Country Club is already a beautiful space, so we created floral installations for each room that were all completely different but still cohesive.
The couple loves blue so we used that as the base color. The style of the flowers was based on an English garden style. We incorporated the Urquhart (family) plaid into elements of the wedding and used that as inspiration with the florals by pulling in deep reds and greens to contrast the blue.
We spent hours and hours working closely with florist Kim Starr Wise and the client using inspiration from many different places and pictures to achieve a look that was both unique and in keeping with the client’s aesthetic. It was a blast!
What are the top three things that people need to bring you to plan a party? 1) A budget is helpful, but if unknown, a list of what’s most important to the client. 2) Trust in us and the planning process. 3) A fun guest list!
What has been the most unusual request? Fourteen floor seats to a New Orleans Pelicans playoff game 10 minutes before it started.
If you could plan your own party, what would it be? A bonfire on the beach with s’mores, bare feet, fruity cocktails and hundreds of floating candles!
What is your greatest fear? Only having half of AN.GLE! (Angle stands for Anna and Glenny.)
Biggest save: One month before a wedding during the busiest wedding weekend in the spring, the bride found out she was scammed by the band’s manager. We found a replacement band, with the wedding located in a remote location. Or pulling off two weddings during a mandatory curfew in place for a hurricane. We had to move both weddings up to midday so that everyone could get home in time for the curfew.
AN.GLE EVENTS
anglenola.com, events@anglenola.com, (504) 335-0990