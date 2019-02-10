The Mystic Knights of Adonis presented their annual tableau recently in the Mardi Gras Ballroom of the Best Western Landmark Hotel/Copeland Towers in Metairie with pageant titled “21: Finally Legal.”
Reigning as Queen Adonis XXI was Mrs. Cynthia Leblanc Wiley, wife of Mr. James Brian Wiley.
Her majesty wore a gold and silver imported brocade satin gown accented with pleated puffed white satin sleeves. The entire gown was accented with clear Austrian crystals and was embellished with metallic silver braid and rhinestones and trimmed with crystal, gold beaded lace and had a collar adorned with Austrian crystals and fleur-de-lis. Her majesty wore the traditional Adonis Medici collar of white lace, bugle beads and Austrian crystals, accented with silver and gold appliqués. Her crown was gold embellished with crystals. The Adonis mantle depicting the krewe's crest was made of white satin, gold lame, silver and gold appliqués embellished with Austrian crystals.
Reigning as Adonis XXI was Mr. James Brian Wiley.
His majesty wore a tunic made of silver and gold imported brocade satin accented with pleated puffed white satin sleeves. The tunic was embellished with metallic gold braid and rhinestones and trimmed with crystal, gold and silver beaded lace, with a collar embellished with Austrian crystals and fleur-de-lis. His mantle and crown echoed the queen's set.
The captain wore a costume of purple velvet accented with a hint of green and gold appliqués and crystals. The captain’s cape was outlined in silhouette fashion with accents of purple, green and gold, signifying a true Carnival spirit.
Adonis’ officers were presented in traditional style. Ball chairman was Mr. John Fortunato. The ball committee included Ms. Dolores Frisella, Ms. Valerie Hesse, Ms. Tiffany Hebert and Mrs. Kendra Bourg.