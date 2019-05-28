Street art in New Orleans has come a long way over the years — and is more visible today than ever.
This weekend, the already vibrant New Orleans street art scene will receive a new infusion of color and creativity with the unveiling Saturday of five large-scale murals in the CBD and Warehouse Districts as part of the “Unframed” project.
A project of the Arts Council New Orleans, “Unframed” is presented by The Helis Foundation and features work by four New Orleans-based artists along with one team from Poland. (A second international artist who was originally scheduled to participate had to cancel due to scheduling conflicts and was replaced.)
The pieces range from MOMO’s on the side of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art on Camp Street to Carl Joe Williams’ tribute to Dr. Louis Charles Roudanez, a prominent 19th century Creole physician and founder of the first African American newspaper in the South, at 827 Tchoupitoulas St.
The Poland-based team known as Etam Cru are contributing a surrealist-tinged figurative piece featuring motifs from Polish culture at 600 O’Keefe St., while Tulane University School of Architecture educators Adam Modesitt and Carrie Norman, who go by the alias Team A/C, will create “a new collective vision of how the inhabitants of New Orleans saw, see, and imagine their city” at 333 Julia St., according to ACNO.
And artist Brandan “B-Mike” Odums, in partnership with a team of young artists associated with the Young Artist Movement, is responsible for a piece at 636 Baronne St. that explores the spirit and resilience of New Orleanians in living with and adapting to their watery environment.
The five muralists were chosen by a committee of leaders of New Orleans-based visual arts organizations and cultural institutions. The pieces themselves are collectively described as “the first multi-mural exhibition of large scale artwork in Downtown New Orleans.”
But of course, street art — a broad term which can encompass everything from graffiti to public murals and even certain examples of advertising, depending on one’s perspective — has already long been a part of the urban fabric of the city. (Odds are that more people have seen and photographed the giant sign for Uneeda Biscuits near the corner of Dumaine and Bourbon streets in the French Quarter than ever tasted one in real life.)
For all of the homegrown talent here, some point to the visit of British street artist Banksy to New Orleans in late August 2008 as ushering in a new era of visibility and appreciation for street art in the city. The legendarily surreptitious figure created about a dozen pieces around town, many of which commented on problems in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. A scant handful of them are still viewable today.
And the back-and-forth between street artists working in the city — Banksy included — and the anti-graffiti activist known as the “Grey Ghost” has been a flashpoint of civic conversation from the late 1990s well through the current decade.
In recent years, the NOLA Mural Project has been co-sponsoring dozens of large scale street art pieces by local and visiting artists around town, from Hollygrove to the Lower Garden District to the Upper 9th Ward, in addition to calling for reforms of existing laws regulating the mural creation process.
The ongoing gentrification of the St. Claude Avenue corridor over the past several years has also given rise to a strong presence of large-scale street art in the city — not to mention a burgeoning art walk industry. Not far away, Odum’s Studio Be near the railroad tracks in the Bywater has become one of downtown’s most-visited attractions, if its many thousands of tagged photos on Instagram are any indication of its popularity.
But projects like these and “Unframed” aren’t just about providing Instagram-friendly backdrops for selfies and group photos, according to Arts Council New Orleans Executive Director Heidi Schmalbach.
“Vibrant and engaging murals have the power to transform communities. They transform bland facades into contemporary works that enhance our shared urban environment, reflect community character, seed civic dialog, and help strengthen an area’s sense of place,” said Schmalbach in a statement accompanying news of the June 1 unveiling.
The "Unframed" unveiling event will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Julia Street.
For more information on “Unframed presented by The Helis Foundation,” visit artsneworleans.org/unframed.