Wedding invitations have remained impervious to digital trends (think Evite). The experience of the heavy paper, the beautiful fonts and in some cases, unique designs can’t be replicated on a computer screen. Plus, who doesn’t like getting an invitation in the mail?

Helping the bride and groom (and the bride’s mom) are stationery stores, where the experts can guide their sometimes-nervous clients.

Scriptura has been doing this since 1995. Co-owners Margaret Jones, Dave Isganitis, Sallie Jones and their staff are the experts behind many an alluring invitation. With five antique printing presses on-site, Scriptura creates custom wedding invitations, stationery and party invitations. The stores, located in New Orleans and Metairie, also offer a collection of domestic and imported stationery, New Orleans-themed paper products, pens, inks, journals, wrapping paper and desk accessories.

How far ahead of time of the wedding should the bride or groom come in?

The best time to come to Scriptura is after the ceremony and reception locations are set. Optimally, we recommend coming in eight months before the wedding to get the process going.

What do you recommend the bride or groom bring to the first visit?

We want our clients to have the perfect invitation, and in order to create it, we need a comprehensive overview of the event, meaning: the location of the ceremony and reception inform our approach to design. For instance, an invitation to a wedding at St. Louis Cathedral, followed by a reception at a country club is typically more conservative than an invitation to a wedding in Audubon Park, under the Tree of Life. ­

The best invitations reflect a couple's personal style and complement the overall look of the event. If there are colors or design ideas to incorporate, please bring photo inspiration with you.

After that, what is the process of the wedding invitation?

We recommend ordering invitations four to six months prior to the wedding, or earlier. This allows adequate time for proofing and production, leaving time afterward to address and mail out.

What happens on the first visit?

We spend time looking at a variety of save-the-dates and invitations to discern the clients’ preferences.

Do you suggest sending a save-the-date, then an invitation?

Save-the-dates are a wonderful way to help guests prepare for your event, especially if they are making travel arrangements. They also provide friends and family with extra details without cluttering the invitation itself.

Do you recommend RSVP cards?

Yes, the majority of wedding invitations have a reply card and envelope. The second choice is a reply insert prompting guests to reply via email. I personally discourage using reply postcards, because they get mangled in the mail.

What is the most popular type of wedding invitation?

Two color letterpress, with a motif or monogram, is the most popular. That said, a cream-colored invitation with classic script will never go out of style.

How have wedding invitations changed since you started?

There are more colors, fonts and print methods available. Classic engraved invitations were the choice of our mother's generation. Today’s couples prefer more self-expression and the handmade look of letterpress.

What trends do you see?

Lush, floral envelope liners; organic imagery; and less formal fonts.

How does a client pay for the invitations?

We take a half deposit to begin, the balance upon completion.

What is your biggest fear?

Clients not actually reading their proofs, and approving text with an incorrect detail.

What was your closest call with a wedding invitation?

Not a close call, but one for the books. In 2002, we carefully applied wax seals and mailed out wedding invitations for one of our brides. A few days later, she called us livid because the wax seals had melted off. We assured her we had taken them to the Post Office in perfect condition. We literally could not figure out what had happened to the invitations. After a bit a research, we discovered they had been irradiated because of the anthrax scare, literally melting off the seals!

**********

Scriptura

www.scriptura.com; info@scriptura.com

New Orleans: 5423 Magazine St. and Metairie: Corner of Severn Avenue and 17th Street.

Phone: New Orleans: (504) 897-1555; Metairie: (504) 219.1113

***********

