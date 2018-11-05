Editor’s Note: The Historic New Orleans Collection and The New Orleans Advocate present this occasional series looking back on the people, events and traditions that have shaped the Crescent City. The series features images from the institution’s holdings and vignettes from THNOC staff that illuminate aspects of our area’s history and culture. For more, visit www.hnoc.org or follow THNOC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Comments or questions? Email us at historicallyspeaking@hnoc.org.

In the summer of 1914, a diplomatic crisis spawned by the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne, quickly spiraled into the devastating conflict that became World War I. By the fall, all of the major European powers were engaged, with Germany and Austria-Hungary leading the fight against France, Great Britain, Russia and Belgium. Not until April 6, 1917, did the United States—wary of a German victory and its potential risks to national security and anxious to participate in postwar international diplomacy—enter the fight with a declaration of war against Germany.

Although the United States remained neutral during the first years of the war, news of the conflict brought out the varied sympathies of New Orleans’ large population of citizens with European heritage. Those who felt a continuing kinship with the French and Belgians, kept alive in many corners of Louisiana through a shared language, associated themselves with the Allies. Concurrently, the city’s large German population was active in supporting the German war effort.

The U.S. declaration of war on Germany in the spring of 1917 immediately altered life in New Orleans. Five separate Liberty Loan drives were held, raising millions of dollars for the war effort; War Gardens sprung up in plots across the city; and the local sheet music industry published patriotic tunes. The local German community also began facing persecution as a result of widely disseminated anti-Germany propaganda.

On April 2, following President Woodrow Wilson’s call upon Congress to declare war, New Orleans mayor Martin Behrman reached out to General John J. Pershing, the soon-to-be commander of the American Expeditionary Force (AEF), to offer a portion of City Park as a mobilization center for Louisiana troops. A day later, an agreement was made, and over the course of the war City Park hosted Camp Nicholls. Another training site, Camp Martin, was initially located at the New Orleans Fair Grounds, but was later relocated to Tulane University.

In addition to mobilization and training space, the military needed masses of trained officers and men. New Orleanians volunteered and were conscripted in large numbers. Many members of local militia groups, such as the Washington Artillery, applied for officer-training courses. Many more New Orleanians were registered as enlisted personnel through the draft. All told, Louisiana contributed 74,103 individuals, primarily through the draft, to the war effort, including 131 female enlistments as navy yeomen.

After 20 months of war, Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1918, brought peace and celebrations of victory to New Orleans. The following year, the residents of the Ninth Ward erected the Victory Arch in Macarty Square—the first permanent memorial to U.S. service people of WWI in the nation.

