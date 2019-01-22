For those who fancy whimsy as well as drama with their musicals, the 2019-2020 Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans schedule should fill the bill.
Eight musicals are on the schedule, announced today, Jan. 22. The season, presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, will begin in the fall at the Saenger Theatre.
Headlining is the six-time Tony Award and 2018 Grammy Award-winning Best Musical “Dear Evan Hansen.” Also in the lineup are “Mean Girls,” “A Christmas Story, The Musical,” “Miss Saigon,” “Anastasia,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and a return of “Wicked,” last performed at the Saenger in 2016.
“Saenger Theatre is thrilled to bring some of Broadway’s latest smash hits like ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and ‘Mean Girls’ to New Orleans,” said Sam Voisin, general manager of the Saenger Theatre. “This season celebrates the beauty of Broadway and is sure to entice audiences of all ages with great market debuts, revivals, family favorites and Broadway blockbusters.”
Season subscription renewals begin on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m., and the wait list for the season is open. New subscriptions are expected to go on sale in mid-March.
Season subscriber seven-show packages start at $279 and can be renewed by calling (800) 218-7469 or visiting online at www.BroadwayInNewOrleans.com. The deadline for current season subscribers to renew and keep their seats is Feb. 24.
“We are proud to be the title sponsor of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans series at the Saenger which will host an exciting lineup coming to New Orleans for the 2019-2020 season,” said Gary Lorio, regional president of Hancock Whitney.
“Wicked” is not included in the seven-show season subscription package. Season subscribers have first access and can add the show to their season subscription upon renewal.
Sale dates for individual shows will be announced in the coming months.
The Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans series
WICKED
Oct. 2-20, 2019
Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, “Wicked” tells the story about the witches of Oz, long before Dorothy landed.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Nov. 5-10, 2019
“Dear Evan Hansen” is about a young man with social difficulties that inhibit his ability to connect with other people and make friends. Through a letter that was never meant to be read and subsequent lies, Evan Hansen starts to live the life he wants, but at a price.
A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL
Dec. 17-22, 2019
The classic 1983 movie is now on stage as a musical. The plot remains the same: Set in 1940s Indiana, Ralphie Parker schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder® Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. From the songwriting team behind the smash hit Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” and the Academy Award-winning film “La La Land.”
MISS SAIGON
Jan. 21-26, 2020
Giacomo Puccini’s opera “Madama Butterfly” was the inspiration for the team behind “Les Misérables” to create “Miss Saigon,” the story of Kim, a young Vietnamese woman who works in a bar run by a character called The Engineer. Kim meets an American G.I. just before the fall of Saigon, an encounter that changes their lives.
ROALD DAHL’S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
Feb. 11-16, 2020
The Oompa-Loompas will be taking over New Orleans in early 2020 when Roald Dahl's tale goes on stage. Songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man" and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," will be performed with a new score from the songwriters of "Hairspray."
MEAN GIRLS
March 17-22, 2020
Can a new student survive the school's "mean girls"? She just might. From the movie and now direct from Broadway, "Mean Girls," is the hit musical that New York Magazine says “…. delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.”
ANASTASIA
April 14-19, 2020
From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic “Ragtime” and inspired by the film, “Anastasia” is the new Broadway musical. The show goes from the end of the Russian empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
May 12-17, 2020
This acclaimed revival of this classic musical, first produced in 1964, is rich with Broadway hits, including “To Life (L’Chaim!),” “If I Were A Rich Man,” "Sunrise Sunset,” "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and “Tradition.”