In an elaborate setting of splendor, on the occasion of the organization’s 20th anniversary, the Krewe of Pygmalion presented a pageant of Carnival revelry Saturday in the Grand Ballroom of the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel.
Colorful costumes, scenery and music highlighted the evening as the krewe delighted its guests with a pageant titled “Louisiana’s Bounty.”
Reigning as queen of the ball was Mrs. Jill Strain Mercer.
Reigning as King Pygmalion XX was Mr. Sterling Keith Larmeu.
The royal maids of her majesty’s court were Misses Isabella Elizabeth Morel, daughter of Lucinda and the late Dale Morel; Maisie Reneé Baudier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Baudier; Abigail Elizabeth Strohmeyer, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond J. Storhmeyer Jr.; Kaitlyn Michelle Chiasson, daughter Mr. and Mrs. Corey Chiasson; Ms. Terry Songy Barba, daughter of Mr. Wayne Songy Sr. and Ms. Trudy Songy; and Ms. Kelly Lynn Hutchinson, daughter of Mr. Sean Macgyver Mercer and Mrs. Rachel Hobley Mercer.
Her majesty’s princesses were Misses Madeline Marie Kattengell, daughter of Mark and Courtney Kattengell; Julia Blue Hampton, daughter of Christopher Hampton and Toni Steen Bacino; Josephine Beth Bacino, daughter of Mr. Paul Bacino and Ms. Mary Rebecca Colcolough.
The royal page to his majesty was Master Marlin Roy Steen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mikey Steen.
Junior maids in the court were Misses Nicollette Barkley Laborde, daughter of Mr. Charles Laborde Jr. and Mrs. Jolean Barkley Laborde; and Krissi Kae Mercer, daughter of the queen and Mr. Joey Mercer.
His majesty’s junior duke was Master Beau Barnette Laborde, son of Mr. Laborde Jr. and Mrs. Laborde.
Her majesty’s regalia was steeped in Carnival tradition. She wore a gown of silver Indian lace over silver lamé embellished with bugle beads, pearls and rhinestones. Her matching Medici collar was trimmed in bugle beads. The ensemble was completed with a 12-foot mantle adorned with the krewe’s crest and a specially designed jeweled crown and scepter.
King Pygmalion XX wore an imperial-style tunic of the same color and design as that of the queen. His shoulder piece, mantle, crown and scepter were stylistic echoes of the queen’s accoutrements.
Each maid in the royal court was costumed featuring large collars to carry out the theme. Miss Morel portrayed "Gulf Fish," Miss Baudier represented "Muscadine Wine," Miss Strohmeyer was costumed to represent "Ruston Peaches," Miss Chiasson depicted "Blue Crab," Ms. Barba represented "Ponchatoula Strawberries" and Ms. Hutchinson portrayed "Crawfish."
The captain made a grand entrance in a silver lamé costume embellished with rhinestones and appliques. His full monarch cape featured a standing collar with the Pygmalion crest as the central motif. He wore a domed helmet decorated with semiprecious stones, topped with curled plumes of white. Linking generations of Carnival tradition, the co-captain, son of the captain, made his entrance in a costume matching in color and design.
The officers were presented in costumes of purple, green and gold. The men wore a domed helmet topped with French curled plumes and the ladies wore a decorated mask.
The evening began with the presentation of colors by the Chalmette High School ROTC Color Guard, the singing of the national anthem by Miss Jenna Hunts and the introduction of the past royal court. Tableau music was provided by Maestro B.J. Perez and the Orchestre de Carnaval.
The 2019 ball was dedicated to the memory of Mr. Robert Geraci, former officer and president of the krewe.
Following the tableau, members and guests enjoyed dinner and were entertained by Louisiana Spice and The Boogie Men.
General chairman of the ball was Mr. Michael Haydel, vice chairman was Mr. John Tessitore. Other chairmen of the ball were Messrs. Anthony Enterante, Jake Romano, Paul Leman, Philip Rizzuto, McKinley Cantrell, Sam T. Scandaliato, Sam Z. Scandaliato, Billy Danflous, Walter Schwander and Nick Beninate. Master of ceremonies was Dr. David Mulnick.