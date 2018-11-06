It's been nearly 30 years since Karen Kent rode in a hot air balloon for the first time, but she still remembers the feeling.
Total freedom.
“I was one of those kids that grew up just loving flight,” said Kent, a preschool teacher from Port Allen. “I would watch the birds and want to fly.”
Now Kent owns two hot air balloons, and she’ll showcase one of them — the Louisiana Bayou Dream — at this weekend’s Bayou Road Balloon Festival, in Sidney D. Torres Memorial Park behind the Sigur Center on West Judge Perez Road in Chalmette.
The event features a dozen illuminated hot air balloons, along with tethered balloon rides (weather and wind permitting).
The aircraft, flown by pilots from around the South, include Ham-Let, which depicts a cartoonlike pink pig with wings; the kaleidoscopic Delta One; and Mardi Gras, a bright yellow globe with purple and green stripes, among other beauties.
Kent’s hot air balloon blends shades of blue and red, almost resembling a sunrise, and features images of Louisiana wildlife.
Soon after Kent’s first flight, when she savored the serenity of floating across the sky, she began taking pilot lessons and training with a hot air balloon crew. Now, as a certified pilot, Kent controls the heat in the balloon, which causes it to rise and descend.
“There are different wind currents at different altitudes, so I control the altitude that I'm at, and then I fly in the wind currents that are at that altitude,” Kent said.
Pilots measure the extent of balloon flight by the time spent in the air, rather than the distance traveled. Kent’s longest balloon flight lasted a pleasant two and a half hours.
“I've always had an adrenaline high for being in the balloon and flying,” said Kent. “So I guess it never really occurred to me to be scared. I was just happy to be there.”
When Kent takes passengers for a ride in the balloon’s wicker basket, she sometimes spots a familiar reaction from them.
“It's that awe on their face that says: ‘I'm doing this, and I want to do this, but I'm not really sure about it,’ ” said Kent. “Once you lift off the ground, you can just see them relax and get excited at the same time.”
Although she won’t offer tethered rides this weekend, she’ll participate in other festivities.
Aside from hot air balloons, the event offers live music from both local and national musicians — including the Band of Heathens from Austin, Texas — along with carnival rides, arts and crafts vendors, and festival food. Louisiana seafood is featured.
“We've got some great chefs cooking this year, and we also have something that's a little unique,” said Mike Zalaznik, the director of the Bayou Road Balloon Festival.
The Big Taste Grill by Johnsonville, which is transported in an 18-wheeler, is 20 feet tall and 65 feet long. Weighing more than 53,000 pounds, the outdoor grill can cook more than 750 bratwursts at a time and can accommodate more than 12 grill masters. Part of Big Taste Grill’s profits benefit charity. A tailgating party, complete with a bar and television, will be built around the blazing behemoth.
Other festival foods include crabcake sliders from Charlie Rhodes Catering, crawfish beignets from Any O’Cajun, and bacon-wrapped shrimp from Big Wil & the Warden.
During the day, “kite experts” will perform kite-flying demonstrations.
“They’ll bring out 30- and 40-foot kites,” said Zalaznik. “We'll give away kites to the first 50 kids each day, and they'll be able to decorate their kites and fly them in the field.”
The tethered balloon rides take place from 2 p.m. to roughly 5 p.m., when the pilots set up their balloons and light the inner flame. The glow created by the collection of hot air balloons will last a little more than two hours.
“It's a fantastic sight,” said Zalaznik. “When they turn up the burners on those balloons at night, they glow like a light bulb. It really is spectacular.”
Bayou Road Hot Air Balloon Festival
WHEN: Friday 4 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m., Sunday 10 a.m.
WHERE: Sidney D. Torres Memorial Park, Chalmette
TICKETS: $5; or $10 for weekend pass. INFO: www.bayouroadballoonfestival.com