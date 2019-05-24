Five tips for a successful New Orleans event

1. Never run out of booze (and there's really no excuse, since all you have to do is run to the gas station or the drugstore!)

2. Always have music. Depending on the event, it could be anything from a playlist to a full-fledged band or a handful of talented kids from NOCCA.

3. Embrace the seasons. In the book, I do a dinner that celebrates crawfish and strawberries, which are at their best at the same time.

4. Embrace tradition. Throw a Mardi Gras brunch with plenty of milk punch and grillades and grits to soothe hangovers. Have a festive but formal Reveillon dinner at Christmas time.

5, You don't have to rob a bank or even be a great cook to throw a great New Orleans party: Think red beans and rice with crusty French bread; jambalaya; fried chicken and potato salad from McHardy's; a platter of banh mi from Dong Phuong.