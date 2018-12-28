Hear a jazzy NUTCRACKER SUITE by Delfeayo Marsalis and the 15-piece Uptown Jazz Orchestra at the Trinity Episcopal Church artist series' special holiday celebration. 5 p.m. Sunday, 1329 Jackson Ave. Free. trinityartistseries.org.
"IT'S ALL ABOUT NEW ORLEANS" is a music and dance production by the Lula Elzy New Orleans Dance Theater, dedicated to Germaine Bazzle and Ellis Marsalis, who will perform. Jefferson Performing Arts Center, 6400 Airline Drive, Metairie, 8 p.m. Friday, $25 and up. jpas.org.
Comedy and reflection mingle in "BALLOONACY," the Radical Buffoons' presentation of the play with a solitary balloon and musical accompaniment, at The Lighthouse Building, 743 Camp St., 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. through Sunday. $10 and up, radicalbuffoons.com.