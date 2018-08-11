White Linen Night- After a rainy day the night was spectacular for Hancock Whitney White Linen Night on August 4, 2018. Martine Chaisson Gallery featured the work of Caroline Wright which included a live performance piece. Caroline Wright, Martine Chaisson
Art lovers turned out in their summer whites on White Linen Night to tour galleries, enjoy food and drink and socialize. The annual Warehouse District affair celebrates the opening of the cultural season.