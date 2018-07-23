It's been seven years since LSU beat Alabama on a football field. But wedding receptions are another story.
When Bekka and Johnny Campbell got married Friday at the Magnolia Plantation in Harahan, the groom's cake had white icing with the stylized 'A' of the Crimson Tide. As cellphone video cameras recorded the moment, Johnny Campbell beamed and celebrated with a handful of other Bama fans as he cut a corner piece.
That's when he discovered his bride had called a trick play that would have made former Tiger coach Les Miles proud. The two cake layers were a bright purple and gold, inspiring chants of "L-S-U! L-S-U!"
"They got me," he said by telephone Monday from Miami, where they are honeymooning. "They definitely got me."
And made him a well-known groom, as one YouTube video by guest Nicole Tolbert already has received more than 170,000 views.
Johnny Campbell had become an Alabama loyalist despite growing up in the New Orleans area, and Bekka found a bakery willing to help with the subterfuge. She kept it a secret from all but her parents, bridesmaids and Johnny's best man, all of whom kept the secret. When he cut the cake and realized what had happened, he backed away with a sheepish grin.
"He was a good sport," Bekka said. "After the video, he was eating the icing off the cake. Not eating the cake, but eating the icing off the cake."
And the other Bama fans?
"They just gave it a chuckle and said, 'Roll Tide,'" she said.