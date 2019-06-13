Addy,
Be nice to others. Not everyone will look like you. Learn to spot the unique and special things in other people. You have the power to change someone’s life!
Love,
Dad
The sweet note was scribbled on a Ziploc sandwich bag.
It was Addison Yandle’s third day of fourth grade when she unpacked her lunch bag and read those words — the first of more than 150 inspirational messages written by her father, Chris Yandle, throughout the school year.
“We noticed she was nervous and not wanting to go to school,” said Chris, explaining that it was Addison’s fourth new school in five years, due to the traveling demands of his former job. “So on a whim, I started writing little notes and slipping them in her lunch, and it just took off from there.”
Using a black marker, Chris penned the daily messages on lined stationary and stuck them in places where he knew Addison would find them. He also posted them on his Instagram page, @chrisyandle, and tagged them as #DadLunchNotes.
Soon, Addison’s friends and their parents, teachers and even the school principal took notice and encouraged Chris to compile his musings into a book.
So in September 2018, nearly a year after he began writing the notes, Chris published “Lucky Enough: A Year of a Dad’s Daily Notes of Encouragement and Life Lessons to His Daughter” (Page Publishing).
“My wife, Ashleigh, thinks I'm an oversharer, but I'm a big quote guy in terms of affirmation,” said Chris. “I like sharing positive things, because when I'm having a really crappy day, they can redirect me.”
“Lucky Enough” features a timeline of the tidings, which range from wise and sentimental, to snappy. Some comprise a combination.
Chris writes on Day 26: "Let your smile change the world, but don’t let the world change your smile. Always smile!" Day 122: "You are good enough. Remember that."
When Addison opened her backpack or lunch bag, she expected to see one of those messages.
“They made me feel happier … kind of,” said Addison, a thoughtful 11-year-old.
“Kind of?” Chris asked with mock incredulity.
“I know she reads them because one time I wrote the same one,” he added. “I duplicated it on accident, and she said: ‘You already wrote me this one.’ So, at least I know she reads them occasionally.”
The story and its sequel
Chris begins “Lucky Enough” with the moment he found out Ashleigh was pregnant.
“I was paralyzed with the same level of fear and excitement,” he writes, quickly adding that he prayed for a daughter, because he thought “the storybook example of fatherhood was to be a dad to a little girl.”
Baby Addison was born at 7:30 a.m. on July 3, 2008.
“I was instantly smitten by her,” Chris writes, admitting that when the nurse handed Addison to him, he asked: “What … what do I do?
“These past 10 years have been one helluva journey. I do my best not to screw up, knowing that all of us as parents are nowhere near perfect, and that we all make mistakes.”
In addition to spunky quotes put into context by Chris, with a dose of his refreshing candor, “Lucky Enough” includes writing prompts and questions intended to foster communication between parents and their kids.
“My wife and I, we just want to raise decent human beings. We want them to treat others with respect, because we know how it feels to be treated poorly,” said Chris. He and his wife were bullied when they were children, he said. “We want the best for our kids.”
Something different
Chris and Ashleigh also have an 8-year-old son, Jackson, whom Chris surprises with sports-related scribbles, rather than quotes.
“I'm going to change it up next year and maybe do something different,” he said, noting that Jackson would like a book about him, too.
Chris said he may write a second book one day, but right now, he’s focused on pursuing a PhD in higher education leadership and simply being a good dad.
For Father’s Day, the author will likely spend the day grilling with his family.
“Maybe my daughter will make something nice for me,” he pondered aloud.
Addison shook her head.
Chris shrugged. To him, it’s their everyday interactions that are significant. Because Chris drives Addison to school, he’s able to spend a moment alone with her each morning.
“All it takes is one connection to make a kid's day,” said Chris. “Sometimes she may not want to talk to me, but I want her to know I'm here all the time … I'm always here to support my kids and put them first.”