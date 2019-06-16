Allyson Anna Pitalo
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Anthony Pitalo
• Graduated from Metairie Park Country Day School
• Attending the University of Georgia
A summer of volunteer efforts in Georgia and networking with friends back home is on the horizon for Miss Allyson Anna Pitalo. Her long-term goal is to become a doctor specializing in immunology or endocrinology and working abroad.
This summer, she hopes to have a leadership role in an environmental club and be a clinical volunteer in a health care facility in Athens, Georgia, the home of her university.
Ally, as she is known to those close to her, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Anthony Pitalo. Her mother is the former Carolyn Ott Loria.
While at Country Day, she was a cheerleader, lifeguard, active in the chorus and theater and worked with Second Harvest Food Bank. She was also a member of the National Honor Society.
At UGA, the biology/pre-medicine major is a member of Alpha Phi, the G.E.N.E.S. Club and works with the Athens Humane Society.
She has worked as a lifeguard and camp counselor in previous summers.
As a sub-deb, she was a princess in the Grand Ball of Osiris and a member of Les Pierrettes.