Ariel Marie Wilson had forgotten her phone in the car. Leaving the stylish Uptown cocktail bar Cure to retrieve it, Ariel told the doorman of her dilemma. Upon her return he said, “Hey, if I were witty enough, I would have told you, ‘You can’t get your phone unless you give me your phone number.’”
“Oh, that’s cute. Real cute,” said Ariel, walking into the bar.
It was February 2013, and L. Kasimu Harris, who was moonlighting as a doorman while working in various positions on the HBO series “Treme,” had seen Ariel a few weeks earlier. He thought she was pretty. “I kind of left it at that,” Kasimu remembered. But on this night, after checking IDs, Kasimu went on a break inside and their eyes met. “He says I was looking at him,” said Ariel. “But we just happened to be looking at each other.”
By the end of the night Ariel and her group were standing by the door talking, when one of them walked up to Kasimu and said, “You owe me an ice cream date” in reference to something Kasimu had said to her earlier while checking IDs. While they were bantering, Ariel, who was ready to go home, said “Bye y’all, you have a good one,” and slipped her business card into his jacket pocket.
“I don’t think she saw me sneak my card in your pocket,” said Ariel, recalling the encounter to Kasimu five years later.
Kasimu found the card and waited a few days. Then he asked her out. Their first date was an event at the Joan Mitchell Center, an art center on Bayou Road in New Orleans, where they met up with photographers Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick.
“You got to keep this girl,” Kasimu remembers Calhoun telling him.
Kasimu and Ariel are native New Orleanians: Kasimu is a renowned photographer whose work has been exhibited at the New Orleans Museum of Art, the Ogden Museum of Southern Art (he is also on the board) and the Newcomb Art Museum; he also writes about food for the online publication Bitter Southerner and is on the board of the New Orleans Photo Alliance. Ariel is director of communications for Metropolitan Human Services District; is president of a nonprofit she founded, the Orchid Society, which focuses on mentoring young African-American girls; and is president of Wilson Ave. Event Logistics and Communications.
The pair saw each other often after that. “It wasn’t like formal dates, more like hanging out,” said Ariel. “I think one night we went walking on Frenchmen Street and went into a random bar and sat in the back and talked.”
But one thing led to another and, more than four years later, Kasimu was trying to think of a creative way to propose.
“I had already gone to the store and got the ring,” he said. The two were having a Christmas party, but Kasimu didn’t want to propose during the party. He consulted friends for advice, and it started coming together. He called Cure and told them his plan.
“I picked her up and I played one of my favorite albums, ‘A Love Supreme,” (by the jazz sax player John Coltrane), which I play when I do anything important,” said Kasimu. “As we pulled up, we realized that it was the same parking spot she was in the night we met.”
Before they could enter Cure, though, someone popped out of the door saying, “Congratulations.” It didn’t register with Ariel at first, but with the secret out and Kasimu not really wanting to propose in front of other people, “I went down on one knee and asked her to marry me.”
Inside awaited Champagne and dinner, thrilled patrons taking photos of the couple, and of course, tears of joy, followed by Ariel texting the good news to friends — but not family, as she wanted to tell them in person. She told her sisters to meet her at their mother’s house Uptown, and the newly engaged pair headed over after Cure to tell them the news.
The wedding was Dec. 22, 2018. After getting ready at her cousin’s event space, The Big Blue House, Ariel, her mother and sisters, plus the couple's baby daughter, Liori, made their way to the Historic St. James A.M.E. Church, built in 1844 and one of the oldest churches in New Orleans.
For her walk up the aisle, Ariel called upon New Orleans designer Tabitha Bethune. “I told her I wanted vintage French design — Meghan Markle meets drama,” recalls Ariel. “And that’s what she gave me." Bethune encouraged the bride to not be shy about the length of the Watteau train, which attaches to the shoulders of the dress. "I truly felt like a queen.”
Bethune used vintage ivory “wood grain” fabric and hand-placed pearls of various sizes all over the veil.
Kasimu, well-known around the city for his style, got a custom suit by New Orleans tailor Cortez E. Jackson of Lavoisier. And as befits a fan of John Coltrane, the music for the ceremony and reception pulled on the city’s jazz roots, with the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, featuring Delfeayo Marsalis, providing the soundtrack. The reception was at Capulet in Bywater, where a Cuban flair added to the fun. There were cigars from Cigar Factory New Orleans and cuisine by Congreso Cubano, whose food the pair had sampled at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
Special moments abounded at the reception. Ariel was serenaded by her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorors and by Kasimu’s fraternity brothers from Kappa Alpha Psi. The duo is in sync about their favorite moment: the garter toss.
Ariel remembers, “He’s just so cool and laid back, I didn’t think that he was going to do all of that.” And when he did, “I was like, ‘wow’.”
Kasimu was a bit hesitant, but benefited from some coaching from the wedding planner, Debbie Daniel. “She said, ‘When you get up there, do a little strut,’” said Kasimu. His best man, Shawn Colin, urged him to do something "different and crazy." Kasimu complied. “I was feeding off the crowd — the louder they cheered, the crazier and sillier I got.”
The night concluded with the Free Agents Brass Band, joined by the Hard Head Hunters Mardi Gras Indians leading a second-line. And finally, the couple was whisked away in a friend’s vintage Mustang.
Details:
Invitation: Parchment by Dami Studios
Wedding dress and veil: Tabitha Bethune
Rings: bride: Beje Jewelers; groom: Jared, The Galleria of Jewelry
Bridesmaids’ dresses: Bridesmaids were asked to wear a formal, black gown.
Groom’s ensemble: Custom Lavoisier suit by Cortez E. Jackson
Groomsmen’s’ tuxedos: Vera Wang, Men’s Warehouse
Ring bearer: Tuxedos to Geaux
Ceremony: Historic St. James A.M.E. Church
Officiant: The Rev. Dwight Webster; blessing of the rings: Bishop Tom Watson and the Rev. Patricia Watson
Bride, bridal party wedding prep space: The Big Blue House
Reception: Capulet
Flowers: The Plant Gallery
Caterer: Congreso Cubano
Specialty cocktails for cocktail hour: Cure, arranged by Kirk Estopinal. Cocktails were Harris Old Cuban Wedding Punch (white rum, black tea, mint, fresh citrus and baking spices — a take from a Southern wedding punch from the 1950s and ’60s) and Daiquiri No. 4 (apricot dark rum, lime, ginger, spice).
Cigars: Cigar Factory New Orleans
Cake: Elisa's Cake by the #Pound
Music (ceremony and reception): Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra; second-line: Free Agents Brass Band
Mardi Gras Indians: Hard Head Hunters
Bride second-line umbrella: Etsy: Flora for Fauna with lights and ribbon accent added by Ariel Wilson’s mother, Elaine R. Wilson
Groom second-line fan: Kevin Dunn
Photo Booth: TakeYourPik.com: Kynia Starkey
Wedding party lounge furniture: Pret A Fete: Emily Shaya
Photographer: Hannah Love Yoon Photography (Leslie Gamboni assisted)
Videographer: Rich in Spirit Productions
Event planner: Joli Noce Events: Debbie Daniel